What is the projected cut line for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 18, 2025 09:30 GMT
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Joel Dahmen fired a low 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, and Keith Mitchell are tied for second, one stroke back.

The Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 has a 131-player field for Day 2 after Lanto Griffin's withdrawal. The top half and ties will make the cut for the final two rounds.

Following the opening round, the projected cutline is 3-under (as per Data Golf), and the top 51 and ties are expected to make it to the Saturday round. Ryan Fox and Taylor Montgomery are among the notables who need a good second round to make the cut.

Which players are outside the projected cut line for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

Here's a look at the players outside the projected cutline for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025:

  • T68. Jonathan Byrd (-2)
  • T68. Kyle Stanley (-2)
  • T68. Chesson Hadley (-2)
  • T68. Luke List (-2)
  • T68. Carl Yuan (-2)
  • T68. Braden Thornberry (-2)
  • T68. Hayden Buckley (-2)
  • T68. William Mouw (-2)
  • T68. Philip Knowles (-2)
  • T68. David Lipsky (-2)
  • T68. Adam Svensson (-2)
  • T68. Ryan Fox (-2)
  • T68. Mac Meissner (-2)
  • T68. Takumi Kanaya (-2)
  • T68. Thomas Aiken (-2)
  • T68. Cristobal Del Solar (-2)
  • T68. Kevin Velo (-2)
  • T68. Bo Hoag (-2)
  • T86. Sung Kang (-1)
  • T86. Bo Van Pelt (-1)
  • T86. Jason Dufner (-1)
  • T86. Ricky Castillo (-1)
  • T86. Juan Jose Guerra (-1)
  • T86. Cougar Collins (-1)
  • T86. Robert Streb (-1)
  • T86. Austin Cook (-1)
  • T86. Cameron Champ (-1)
  • T86. Jeff Overton (-1)
  • T86. Brandon Matthews (-1)
  • T97. S.Y. Noh (E)
  • T97. Kevin Tway (E)
  • T97. Nick Watney (E)
  • T97. Danny Walker (E)
  • T97. Cody Gribble (E)
  • T97. Dylan Frittelli (E)
  • T97. Nicholas Thompson (E)
  • T97. Stephen Stallings Jr. (E)
  • T97. Justin Hicks (E)
  • T97. David Hearn (E)
  • T97. James Hahn (E)
  • T97. Harry Higgs (E)
  • T97. Tyler Duncan (E)
  • T97. Kevin Kisner (E)
  • T97. Theo Humphrey (E)
  • T112. Carson Young (+1)
  • T112. Aldrich Potgieter (+1)
  • T112. Kevin Chappell (+1)
  • T112. Paul Waring (+1)
  • T112. Brian Stuard (+1)
  • T112. Connor Doyal (a) (+1)
  • T112. Erik Compton (+1)
  • T112. Frankie Capan III (+1)
  • T112. Steven Fisk (+1)
  • T112. Tim Widing (+1)
  • T122. Erik van Rooyen (+2)
  • T122. Taylor Dickson (+2)
  • T122. Paul Peterson (+2)
  • T122. Manuel Torres (+2)
  • T122. Hiram Silfa (+2)
  • T122. Ricky Barnes (+2)
  • T128. Taylor Montgomery (+3)
  • T128. Enrique Valverde (a) (+3)
  • 130. Ryan Armour (+4)
  • 131. Rodrigo Huerta (a) (+6)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

