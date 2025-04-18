What is the projected cut line for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

Joel Dahmen fired a low 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, and Keith Mitchell are tied for second, one stroke back.

The Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 has a 131-player field for Day 2 after Lanto Griffin's withdrawal. The top half and ties will make the cut for the final two rounds.

Following the opening round, the projected cutline is 3-under (as per Data Golf), and the top 51 and ties are expected to make it to the Saturday round. Ryan Fox and Taylor Montgomery are among the notables who need a good second round to make the cut.

Which players are outside the projected cut line for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

Here's a look at the players outside the projected cutline for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025:

T68. Jonathan Byrd (-2)

T68. Kyle Stanley (-2)

T68. Chesson Hadley (-2)

T68. Luke List (-2)

T68. Carl Yuan (-2)

T68. Braden Thornberry (-2)

T68. Hayden Buckley (-2)

T68. William Mouw (-2)

T68. Philip Knowles (-2)

T68. David Lipsky (-2)

T68. Adam Svensson (-2)

T68. Ryan Fox (-2)

T68. Mac Meissner (-2)

T68. Takumi Kanaya (-2)

T68. Thomas Aiken (-2)

T68. Cristobal Del Solar (-2)

T68. Kevin Velo (-2)

T68. Bo Hoag (-2)

T86. Sung Kang (-1)

T86. Bo Van Pelt (-1)

T86. Jason Dufner (-1)

T86. Ricky Castillo (-1)

T86. Juan Jose Guerra (-1)

T86. Cougar Collins (-1)

T86. Robert Streb (-1)

T86. Austin Cook (-1)

T86. Cameron Champ (-1)

T86. Jeff Overton (-1)

T86. Brandon Matthews (-1)

T97. S.Y. Noh (E)

T97. Kevin Tway (E)

T97. Nick Watney (E)

T97. Danny Walker (E)

T97. Cody Gribble (E)

T97. Dylan Frittelli (E)

T97. Nicholas Thompson (E)

T97. Stephen Stallings Jr. (E)

T97. Justin Hicks (E)

T97. David Hearn (E)

T97. James Hahn (E)

T97. Harry Higgs (E)

T97. Tyler Duncan (E)

T97. Kevin Kisner (E)

T97. Theo Humphrey (E)

T112. Carson Young (+1)

T112. Aldrich Potgieter (+1)

T112. Kevin Chappell (+1)

T112. Paul Waring (+1)

T112. Brian Stuard (+1)

T112. Connor Doyal (a) (+1)

T112. Erik Compton (+1)

T112. Frankie Capan III (+1)

T112. Steven Fisk (+1)

T112. Tim Widing (+1)

T122. Erik van Rooyen (+2)

T122. Taylor Dickson (+2)

T122. Paul Peterson (+2)

T122. Manuel Torres (+2)

T122. Hiram Silfa (+2)

T122. Ricky Barnes (+2)

T128. Taylor Montgomery (+3)

T128. Enrique Valverde (a) (+3)

130. Ryan Armour (+4)

131. Rodrigo Huerta (a) (+6)

