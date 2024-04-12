What is the projected cut-line at Masters 2024? 

The Masters cut line is going to be the subject of debate until it becomes a reality. Those who are struggling in the first round and into the second will need to be aware of whether or not they'll be able to keep playing. Based on round one's results, the cut line is expected to be around one over par according to the Bleacher Report. The top 50 or so will make it past that, which means several golfers are already in danger.

Round one saw several golfers get off to a hot start in the first nine holes before struggling and dropping a lot of strokes on the back nine. That forced several to hover around par for the round, putting them in the danger zone.

It makes today's round extremely important. If they can't turn it around in the 18 holes they have in front of them today, their outing at the 2024 Masters is over. Their chance at golf immortality will be gone just like that.

Who is in danger of missing the cut at the Masters?

If the cut line holds at one over, then quite a few golfers are going to have to turn it up on Friday. There are only about 47 golfers at that score or better at the time of writing. Jake Knapp, who won his first PGA Tour event this year, is at two over.

Jake Knapp is in danger of missing the cut

So are Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Bubba Watson, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Reed and others. They are in real danger of going home after today. There are several golfers at +3 or worse, thus in even more danger:

Jason Day

Gary Woodland

Zach Johnson

Rickie Fowler

Hideki Matsuyama

Adam Scott

Nick Dunlap

Ryo Hisatsune

Keegan Bradley

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Sam Burns

Brian Harman

Of these, several are virtually guaranteed to be out of it. Brian Harman is 88th at nine over par right now. Sam Burns is tied for 85th at eight over. Jordan Spieth is seven over and Dustin Johnson is six over. It's going to take a really strong effort for them to come back.

Tiger Woods currently isn't in danger, so his streak of making the cut will likely continue. He's one over par right now, but he's T35, which is well within the top 50.