What is the projected cut line for the Valspar Championship 2025? At-risk golfers explored

The 2025 Valspar Championship is a regular PGA Tour event, which has a cutline after 36 holes. The tournament began on Thursday, March 20, and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 23.

As already mentioned, there is a cutline after 36 holes, and only players making the cut after two rounds will tee off over the weekend for the final two rounds. After Thursday's round, as per DKN, the projected cutline for the Valspar Championship is 2 over.

Some big names, such as Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk, and Thriston Lawrence, are at risk of missing the cut. However, the players still have the second round, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 21, to improve their position on the leaderboard and make the cut.

Notably, the opening round was unfortunately suspended because of darkness, and ten players had not completed their first 18 holes. For them, play will resume on Friday, March 21, at 9 a.m. ET. Additionally, the second round is also scheduled for Friday, starting at 7:35 a.m. ET.

A look at the golfers at risk of missing the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship

The players finishing toward the bottom of the leaderboard after the first round, such as Andrew Chi, Kurt Kitayama, and Adam Schenk, are at risk of missing the cut.

Below is the list of the players who finished below +2 (projected cutline) after the opening round at the Valspar Championship:

T98 – Kevin Kisner (+3)

T98 – Eric Cole (+3)

T98 – Adam Scott (+3)

T98 – Tom Kim (+3)

T98 – Rafael Campos (+3)

T98 – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3)

T98 – Danny Walker (+3)

T98 – Kevin Roy (+3)

T98 – Takumi Kanaya (+3)

T98 – Taylor Dickson (+3)

T98 – David Skinns (+3)

T98 – K.H. Lee (+3)

T98 – Alex Smalley (+3)

T98 – Chad Ramey (+3)

T98 – Karl Vilips (+3)

T98 – Jordan Spieth (+3)

T98 – Jake Knapp (+3)

T98 – Cam Davis (+3)

T98 – Joel Dahmen (+3)

T98 – Chan Kim (+3)

T98 – Luke Clanton (a) (+3)

T98 – Matteo Manassero (+3)

T98 – Michael Thorbjornsen (+3)

T121 – Luke Donald (+4)

T121 – Kevin Tway (+4)

T121 – Brian Campbell (+4)

T121 – Vincent Norrman (+4)

T121 – Mackenzie Hughes (+4)

T121 – Zach Johnson (+4)

T121 – Chris Gotterup (+4)

T121 – Ben Griffin (+4)

T121 – Alejandro Tosti (+4)

T121 – Niklas Norgaard (+4)

T121 – Matthew Riedel (+4)

T132 – Rasmus Højgaard (+5)

T132 – Cristobal Del Solar (+5)

T132 – Steven Fisk (+5)

T132 – Neal Shipley (+5)

T132 – Ben Kohles (+5)

T132 – Cameron Young (+5)

T132 – Paul Peterson (+5)

T139 – Jackson Suber (+6)

T139 – William Mouw (+6)

T139 – Thomas Rosenmueller (+6)

T139 – Harry Higgs (+6)

T139 – Blades Brown (+6)

T144 – Jhonattan Vegas (+7)

T144 – Thriston Lawrence (+7)

T144 – Frankie Capan III (+7)

T144 – Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+7)

T148 – Matt Kuchar (+8)

T148 – Philip Knowles (+8)

T150 – Adam Schenk (+9)

T150 – Kurt Kitayama (+9)

152 – Andre Chi (+10)

Notably, these players still have a chance to make the cut, as the final cutline only will be determined after the second round on Friday, March 21. The list only includes the names of players who finished outside the projected cutline after the opening round, including those who have yet to complete their first round.

