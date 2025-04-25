What is the projected cutline at the Chevron Championship 2025?

Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu fired a low 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the Chevron Championship 2025. Hyo Joo Kim sits two strokes back after carding a 67 on Day 1.

The Chevron Championship 2025 features a 133-player field and the top 66 and ties will advance to the weekend. The projected cutline currently stands at 1-over, and several notable names are at risk of missing it.

Defending champion Nelly Korda carded a 77 in the opening round and will need a strong second round to make it to the weekend. Charley Hull and Hannah Green are among the other big names currently sitting outside the projected cutline. Lydia Ko is just above the line at 1-over and isn't entirely safe either. Meanwhile, last week's winner, Ingrid Lindblad, is also in danger of missing the cut.

Which players are outside the projected cut line for the Chevron Championship 2025?

Charley Hull during the Chevron Championship 2025, Round One (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the players outside the projected cutline for the Chevron Championship 2025 (at the time of writing):

T79. Kate Smith-Stroh: +2

T79. Stephanie Kyriacou: +2

T79. Anna Nordqvist: +2

T79. Aditi Ashok: +2

T79. Ruixin Liu: +2

T79. Narin An: +2

T79. Benedetta Moresco: +2

T79. Jenny Bae: +2

T79. Madelene Sagstrom: +2

T79. Yani Tseng: +2

T79. Allisen Corpuz: +2

T79. Cassie Porter: +2

T79. Pernilla Lindberg: +2

T79. Peiyun Chien: +2

T93. Ryann O'Toole: +3

T93. Bailey Tardy: +3

T93. Celine Boutier: +3

T93. Ingrid Lindblad: +3

T93. Caroline Masson: +3

T93. Yuna Nishimura: +3

T93. Charley Hull: +3

T93. Stacy Lewis: +3

T93. Patty Tavatanakit: +3

T93. Yuka Saso: +3

T93. Jin Hee Im: +3

T93. Nataliya Guseva: +3

T93. Jasmine Suwannapura: +3

T93. Muni He: +3

T107. Arpichaya Yubol: +4

T107. Yahui Zhang: +4

T107. Yealimi Noh: +4

T107. Jing Yan: +4

T107. Chiara Tamburlini: +4

T107. Paula Reto: +4

T107. Kristen Gillman: +4

T114. Wei-Ling Hsu: +5

T114. Jeongeun Lee6: +5

T114. Xiyu Janet Lin: +5

T114. Lottie Woad (a): +5

T114. Hannah Green: +5

T114. Savannah Grewal: +5

T114. Morgane Metraux: +5

T114. Nelly Korda: +5

T122. Clarisa Temelo (a): +6

T122. Mary Liu: +6

T122. Saki Baba: +6

T122. Hira Naveed: +6

T122. Moriya Jutanugarn: +6

T122. Jeneath Wong (a): +6

T129. Brittany Lincicome: +7

T129. Pornanong Phatlum: +8

131. Asterisk Talley (a): +8

132. Wichanee Meechai: +10

133. Chayse Gomez (a): +14

