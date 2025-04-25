What is the projected cutline at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025?

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo fired a low 14-under 58 to take the first-round lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. They are one stroke ahead of the sibling duo Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard, who carded a 59.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 features an 80-team field, and only the top half and ties will make the cut for the final two rounds. Following the opening round, the projected cutline is 9-under, with the top 35 teams and ties expected to advance to Saturday’s round.

Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore are among the notables currently below the projected cutline. Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama also slipped into the bottom half after shooting a 75 on Day 2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Which players are outside the projected cut line

for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025?

Here's a look at the players outside the projected cutline for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 (at the time of writing):

Adam Schenk / Tyler Duncan: -8

Joel Dahmen / Harry Higgs: -8

Wyndham Clark / Taylor Moore: -8

Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama: -8

Matt Wallace / Thorbjørn Olesen: -8

Jesper Svensson / Niklas Norgaard: -8

Matt NeSmith / Will Chandler: -8

Sam Ryder / Rico Hoey: -8

Chesson Hadley / Jonathan Byrd: -8

J.T. Poston / Keith Mitchell: -8

Ryan Gerard / Danny Walker: -8

Matthieu Pavon / Victor Perez: -8

Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett: -8

Akshay Bhatia / Carson Young: -8

Lee Hodges / Jason Dufner: -8

Brandt Snedeker / Chez Reavie: -8

David Skinns / Ben Taylor: -8

Rikuya Hoshino / Kaito Onishi: -8

Taylor Montgomery / John Pak: -8

Sami Valimaki / Ben Silverman: -7

Kevin Yu / Jhonattan Vegas: -7

Will Gordon / Matthew Riedel: -7

Jeremy Paul / Yannik Paul: -7

Alejandro Del Rey / Angel Ayora: -7

Alex Smalley / Joseph Bramlett: -7

Robert Streb / Troy Merritt: -7

Chad Ramey / Justin Lower: -7

Erik van Rooyen / Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -7

Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard: -7

Karl Vilips / Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

Si Woo Kim / Sangmoon Bae: -6

Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox: -6

Matt McCarty / Mason Andersen: -6

Peter Malnati / Russell Knox: -6

Kevin Kisner / Greyson Sigg: -6

Kevin Roy / Trevor Cone: -6

Laurie Canter / Jordan Smith: -6

Eric Cole / Sam Saunders: -6

Lanto Griffin / Cameron Champ: -5

Martin Laird / Bill Haas: -5

Camilo Villegas / Luke Donald: -5

Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn: -5

Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles: -5

Doug Ghim / Chan Kim: -4

Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney: -4

Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer: -1

