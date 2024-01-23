What is the purse of 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Exploring tournament prize money, winners payout and more

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will host a talented field of 156 golfers from January 24 to 27. The tournament will be held at the Torrey Pines South Course, California. Xander Schauffele is not only the home favorite but also has the best odds to win the tournament.

The likes of Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg will also be headlining the event. One of the signature events on the 2024 PGA Tour season, the Farmers Insurance Open will boast a prize purse of $9 million. The winner of the tournament will take home $1.62 million, while the runner-up will earn $981,000.

Every player who finishes 95th or higher in the rankings would earn at least $14,800 or more. The purse is also the second highest on the Tour so far, second only to the Sentry.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open full prize money payout

Following is the prize money payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (according to Golf Monthly):

1st - $1,620,000

2nd - $981,000

3rd - $621,000

4th - $441,000

5th - $369,000

6th - $326,250

7th - $303,750

8th - $281,250

9th - $263,250

10th - $245,250

11th - $227,250

12th - $209,250

13th - $191,250

14th - $173,250

15th - $164,250

16th - $155,250

17th - $146,250

18th - $137,250

19th - $128,250

20th - $119,250

21st - $110,250

22nd - $101,250

23rd - $94,050

24th - $86,850

25th - $79,650

26th - $72,450

27th - $69,750

28th - $67,050

29th - $64,350

30th - $61,650

31st - $58,950

32nd - $56,250

33rd - $53,550

34th - $51,300

35th - $49,050

36th - $46,800

37th - $44,550

38th - $42,750

39th - $40,950

40th - $39,150

41st - $37,350

42nd - $35,550

43rd - $33,750

44th - $31,950

45th - $30,150

46th - $28,350

47th - $26,500

48th - $25,110

49th - $23,850

50th - $23,130

51st - $22,590

52nd - $22,050

53rd - $21,690

54th - $21,330

55th - $21,150

56th - $20,970

57th - $20,790

58th - $20,610

59th - $20,430

60th - $20,250

61st - $20,070

62nd - $19,890

63rd - $19,710

64th - $19,530

65th - $19,350

Max Homa is the defending champion of the tournament, after beating Keegan Bradley by two shots in 2023. Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris are competing in the tournament, with both making a comeback after prolonged injuries.