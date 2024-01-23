What is the purse of 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Exploring tournament prize money, winners payout and more

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will host a talented field of 156 golfers from January 24 to 27. The tournament will be held at the Torrey Pines South Course, California. Xander Schauffele is not only the home favorite but also has the best odds to win the tournament.
The likes of Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg will also be headlining the event. One of the signature events on the 2024 PGA Tour season, the Farmers Insurance Open will boast a prize purse of $9 million. The winner of the tournament will take home $1.62 million, while the runner-up will earn $981,000.
Every player who finishes 95th or higher in the rankings would earn at least $14,800 or more. The purse is also the second highest on the Tour so far, second only to the Sentry.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open full prize money payout
Following is the prize money payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (according to Golf Monthly):
- 1st - $1,620,000
- 2nd - $981,000
- 3rd - $621,000
- 4th - $441,000
- 5th - $369,000
- 6th - $326,250
- 7th - $303,750
- 8th - $281,250
- 9th - $263,250
- 10th - $245,250
- 11th - $227,250
- 12th - $209,250
- 13th - $191,250
- 14th - $173,250
- 15th - $164,250
- 16th - $155,250
- 17th - $146,250
- 18th - $137,250
- 19th - $128,250
- 20th - $119,250
- 21st - $110,250
- 22nd - $101,250
- 23rd - $94,050
- 24th - $86,850
- 25th - $79,650
- 26th - $72,450
- 27th - $69,750
- 28th - $67,050
- 29th - $64,350
- 30th - $61,650
- 31st - $58,950
- 32nd - $56,250
- 33rd - $53,550
- 34th - $51,300
- 35th - $49,050
- 36th - $46,800
- 37th - $44,550
- 38th - $42,750
- 39th - $40,950
- 40th - $39,150
- 41st - $37,350
- 42nd - $35,550
- 43rd - $33,750
- 44th - $31,950
- 45th - $30,150
- 46th - $28,350
- 47th - $26,500
- 48th - $25,110
- 49th - $23,850
- 50th - $23,130
- 51st - $22,590
- 52nd - $22,050
- 53rd - $21,690
- 54th - $21,330
- 55th - $21,150
- 56th - $20,970
- 57th - $20,790
- 58th - $20,610
- 59th - $20,430
- 60th - $20,250
- 61st - $20,070
- 62nd - $19,890
- 63rd - $19,710
- 64th - $19,530
- 65th - $19,350
Max Homa is the defending champion of the tournament, after beating Keegan Bradley by two shots in 2023. Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris are competing in the tournament, with both making a comeback after prolonged injuries.