“What a ridiculous quote” - Hank Haney calls out Zach Johnson amidst Brooks Koepka and Ryder Cup fiasco

Hank Haney has called out U.S. Team Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson after Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, taking the fifth major win of his career. The golfer is having an excellent season and is in top form, finishing T2 at the Masters as well. However, his performance has ignited a certain debate about the inclusion of LIV golfers in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

For a golfer to be on the U.S. Team, they have to be a part of the PGA of America, which all LIV golfers are. This year's captain Zach Johnson, however, has said that he has not yet thought about the inclusion of LIV golfers.

Several, including Hank Haney, have deemed this to be a rather weak statement, especially considering that Koepka has managed to beat the entire American field at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Calling out Zach Johnson on Twitter, Hank Haney said:

“What a ridiculous quote by Zach Johnson. Brooks Koepka won the PGA and came 2nd at the Masters. They think this stupid little game they are playing is good for the game of golf?”

U.S. team captain Zach Johnson still unsure about inclusion of LIV golfers in Ryder Cup team

Hank Haney has made his feelings clear. Brooks Koepka must be a part of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team, else it would be a 'travesty'. Haney called out Johnson over whether he was prioritizing the country's win or pondering over the two tours going head to head with each other.

Even World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said that he did not care about the tours, but instead wanted the U.S. to win this year. Speaking via Golf Channel, he said:

“I want to win the Ryder Cup. I don't care about tours or anything like that. I want to win the Ryder Cup. It's something we talked about last year when we finished — or I guess a year and a half ago now. We want to beat those guys in Europe. It's been a long time since we've beat them."

As for Johnson, things still remain unclear. Of course, if Koepka was to earn his place in the team he would be warmly welcomed as a member, said Johnson. But picking him for the team remains a doubt that will only be cleared when the team is announced.

