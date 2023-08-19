“What a ridiculous thing to say”: Lucas Glover criticism made Brian Harman ‘very angry’

Brian Harman has called out an article referring to Lucas Glover as a 'journeyman'. He found it a ridiculous term to use for a veteran like Glover.

Last month, Glover registered his first victory in two years at the Wyndham Championship, beating Byeong-hun An and Russell Henley by two strokes, which helped him make it into the Playoffs.

Continuing his form at the Playoffs as well, he clinched the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is now 4th in the FedEx Cup standings.

During the post-round interview for the BMW Championship on Thursday, August 17, Harman spoke about Lucas Glover's win at Sedgefield.

He said:

"It's hard for me to put into words how proud and impressed I am with Lucas Glover just because of what he's been through."

The Open Championship winner revealed that he and his wife were in tears when they saw Glover lift the Wyndham Championship title.

He added that he read an article that called the 43-year-old golfer a journeyman, something he found baffling.

He stated:

"I thought, what a ridiculous thing to say. This guy has made I don't know how many TOUR Championships, won the U.S. Open. He's won six or seven times now. Lucas Glover is a world beater."

Harman and Glover's friendship goes back a long time, even before the former earned a PGA Tour membership.

He said they used to play together once he shifted to St. Simons, and Glover was too good to be beaten.

He continued:

"He was so good. He's got such good hands. He was putting it so great. So he goes through that, and like I said, to come out the other side is just unreal."

Glover has made five top-six finishes in the last six starts and has won two events in a row.

A couple of weeks ago, he wasn't even a contender for the FedEx Cup, and now he has qualified for the season finale of the Tour Championship and is currently ranked fourth in the standings.

A good performance here can help the 2009 US Open champion make it to the Ryder Cup. After the 36 holes at Olympia Fields' North Course, Glover was placed T13.

When will Brian Harman tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship?

Brian Harman reacts after missing a birdie put on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship

The 151st Open Champion is in a strong position at the BMW Championship, as he is aggregated at 7-under after 36 holes.

He fired a 2-under 68 on Friday and slipped to T3 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. He is currently ninth in the FedEx Cup standings after making a T31 finish at Memphis last Sunday.

Max Homa shot an 8-under 62 to take the top spot after the second round. Chris Kirk also climbed to the second spot after shooting back-to-back 66s.

For the third round of the BMW Championship, Harman is paired with Fitzpatrick. They will be the penultimate duo to tee off on Saturday, August 19, and will begin the round at 1:39 p.m. EST.