"What a rollercoaster week" – Amanda Balionis praises Kurt Kitayama after 3M Open victory

Amanda Balionis has shared a post praising the 3M Open winner Kurt Kitayama on social media. The American golf analyst attended the TPC Twin Cities event which concluded on Sunday, July 27.Kitayama was phenomenal with his game during the course of the four-day event as he registered a one-stroke win over Sam Stevens. It marked his second win on the PGA Tour.Amanda Balionis posted a few snaps featuring the American golfer and in the caption, penned a message for him, congratulating him on the big achievement.&quot;What a rollercoaster week for @kurt_kitayama and his big brother Daniel. From battling to make the cut on Friday to nearly carding a 59 on Saturday, the odds were slim that the UNLV grad could back it up with another low round on Sunday — but that’s exactly what he did,&quot; she wrote.She also talked about Kitayama's weekend rounds. She added:&quot;Kitayama’s weekend was not only outrageously impressive, but also incredibly meaningful with big brother Daniel on the bag. The two will keep this partnership going for the rest of the season — which just got a little bit longer, because he locked up a spot in the playoffs 🤙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKitayama had a tough time on the green on the second day of the event. He carded 71 but managed to make the cut.He was pretty impressive on Saturday, and with a round of 60, he settled in third place. On Sunday, he played a round of 65 to jump two spots on the leaderboard and win the event.Previously, Kurt Kitayama had won the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational by registering a one-stroke win over Harris English and Rory McIlroy.Amanda Balionis shared her July diaryLast week, in an Instagram post, Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her outing in July. She posted several pictures with her dogs with a heartfelt caption in which she talked about one particular dog's adoption. She wrote:&quot;Pops of July ✨ Ps. Manny is still SOMEHOW still up for adoption! Someone come get this perfect boy 🥹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the 3M Open, Amanda Balionis attended the Genesis Scottish Open and shared a post cheering for its winner, Chris Gotterup. She posted a few pictures along with a caption:&quot;It doesn’t get better than a Sunday like this. The best in the world battling it out where the game began… and it’s @chrisgotterup who gets it done. I may be biased as a fellow Northeasterner, but man was it fun watching the young Jersey kid figure out links golf and take down a world-class field, including going toe-to-toe with 🌍 #2 Rory McIlroy. This is just the beginning for the big hitter, and the emotions that poured out afterwards tells you everything you need to know about what this game, and win, means to him. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, following the 3M Open, the players will next head for the Wyndham Championship, which is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3.