What did Rory McIlroy get for winning the Masters? Full list of rewards

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, adding a fifth Major title to his well-decorated career accolades. The Northern Irish golfer earned around $4.2 million in prize money from the whopping purse of $21 million for the tournament.

In addition to that, Rory McIlroy also received 750 FedEx Cup points and 100 World Ranking points. The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf events, and it comes with certain privileges.

In addition to the ranking points and significant amount of prize money, Rory McIlroy has earned several privileges after winning the Major. He now holds a lifetime exemption to play in the Masters and also an invitation to attend the Champions Dinner of the Major. The Northern Irish golfer was also awarded the prestigious green jacket of the Masters, a trophy, and a gold medal.

That doesn't end there, in addition to all that, Rory McIlroy will also get a gold locket, which he will receive when he hosts the Champions Dinner next year. Also, as the winner of the Masters, he receives an exemption to play at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship for the next five years.

With the victory at the Masters, Rory McIlroy has also completed his career Grand Slam and became the sixth golfer in the history of the sport to achieve this, joining the elite club of players such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Rory McIlroy talks about performance at the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy started his outing at the Masters 2025 with a round of 72, but he bounced back quickly and played the next two rounds of 66 and then 73 in the finale. He wrapped up at a total of 11-under after four rounds and then went on to defeat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Major.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, April 13, McIlroy talked about his performance in the Major. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was very tricky out there. It almost felt more like a U.S. Open than a Masters at some points just with how firm and fast the greens got. But yeah, just really proud of how I bounced back from the double on 1, from the double on 13. I don't know if -- I don't know if any Masters champions had four doubles during the week, but maybe I'm the first. But yeah, just a complete roller coaster of emotions today."

Rory McIlroy started his professional career in 2007 and since then has so far won 44 tournaments. His maiden Major win came in 2011 at the U.S. Open, and the next year he won the PGA Championship. He again won the PGA Championship in 2014 and then The Open Championship in 2014, followed by the Masters in 2025.

