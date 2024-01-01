What’s the 2024 Sony Open full field? All you need to know

The Sony Open, the second event of the PGA Tour 2024 season, is going to kick off on January 11th and will run until January 14th. The tournament, as always, will attract 144 golfers to vie for the title in Hawaii.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim is most likely to participate in the event. In 2023, he defeated Hayden Buckley by securing a one-stroke lead. Alongside Kim, fans will witness several other elite golfers competing in the tournament.

Specific criteria need to be met to secure a spot in the event. Players automatically qualify if they are previous tournament winners or top performers in the FedEx Cup standings. The tournament includes a few amateurs on the field as well.

The Sony Open allows up to 3 golfers from emerging markets to join the field every year. Golfers may apply for the same under the tournament's "Open" status. Overall, there will be a full field of seasoned golfers and a handful of fresh talents this year.

Golfers who would be potentially participating in the 2024 Sony Open tournament are (according to Sony’s official website):

Si Woo Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt Kuchar

Matt Fitzpatrick

Lucas Glover

Ryo Hisatsune

Takumi Kanaya

Kensei Hirata

Tyrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Ryan Palmer

Justin Rose

Camilo Villegas

Taiga Semikawa

Patton Kizzire

Stewart Cink

Yuto Katsuragawa

Aguri Iwasaki

Rintaro Nakano

More about the 2024 Sony Open tournament

The upcoming 2024 Sony Open tournament is a professional men's golf event set to take place at the challenging Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. This golf course boasts fairways adorned with stands of coconut and kiawe trees, complemented by 83 strategically positioned bunkers.

Formerly recognized as the Hawaiian Open, this tournament has been a part of the Tour since 1965. The event has a prize pool of $7,900,000 with the victor claiming $1,494,099 in winnings. Furthermore, the tournament also grants 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner.

This PGA Tour event will maintain its existing format with four rounds. Following the second round on Friday, a cut will be implemented and the remaining golfers will proceed to the next two rounds.

Here are the winners of the last 10 editions of the Sony Open:

Si Woo Kim (2023)

Hideki Matsuyama (2022)

Kevin Na (2021)

Cameron Smith (2020)

Matt Kuchar (2019)

Patton Kizzire (2018)

Justin Thomas (2017)

Fabian Gomez (2016)

Jimmy Walker (2015 & 2014)