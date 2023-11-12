What’s inside leader Alex Noren’s bag at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Golfer’s WITB explored

Alex Noren carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to aggregate at 19-under. He holds a one-stroke lead after 54 holes at the event.

Camilo Villegas shot 6-under 65 on the third day at Port Royal to jump three spots to second after 54 holes. He holed seven birdies and a bogey in the third round, moving him up three spots on Saturday.

Following a 61 and a 66 in the first two rounds, Noren shot a second straight bogey-free round on Saturday, November 12, and sank four birdies, including one on the 17th hole. A win this week will end his quest for his career's first PGA Tour title.

Here's a look at Noren's bag at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023:

DRIVER

Callaway Paradym 8.5 degrees @7.5 with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X

FAIRWAY WOODS:

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14) with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Hybrid

Callaway Apex (18 degrees) with True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 90 6.5 shaft

IRONS:

Callaway Apex TCB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

WEDGES:

Callaway Jaws 46-10S, 50-10S, 56-08C and 60-08C with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

PUTTER:

Odyssey O-Works 1W

GRIP:

Golf: Pride Tour Velvet

BALL:

Callaway Chrome Soft X

Noren is paired with Camilo Villegas and Matti Schmid for the final day at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The trio will begin the round on Sunday, November 12 from the first tee at 8:50 am ET.

Schmid shot 65 with the help of an eagle and a birdie on the final two holes and is tied with Ryan Moore for third after 54 holes. The Sunday round will kick off at 6:40 a.m. and Luke List, Brian Stuard, and Charley Hoffman will be the first trio to tee off from the first tee. Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak, and Kyle Stanley will be the first group to begin on the tenth hole and will tee off at 6:45 am ET.

How has Alex Noren performed in the 2022-23 season? The golfer's performance explored

Alex Noren made 17 cuts in 27 starts this PGA Tour season. His best finish came at the Shriners Children Open where he finished T3. Currently, he's placed 86th in the FedEx Fall.

Here's a look at Alex Noren's performance in the 2022-23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T36

Shriners Children's Open: T44

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T37

World Wide Technology Championship: T42

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T4

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T61

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T52

Valero Texas Open: T15

Masters Tournament: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T52

U.S. Open: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T9

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T23

3M Open: T13

Wyndham Championship: T38

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T43

Shriners Children's Open: T3

ZOZO Championship: T48