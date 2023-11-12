What’s inside Max Homa’s bag at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge ? Golfer’s WITB explored

Max Homa shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, November 11, to take the single-stroke lead after three rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He sank two birdies, one eagle, in his third round and also made the first bogey of the week on par-3, the fourth hole.

If Homa wins the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge, he will join Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy as the only players to win at least four titles since 2022.

Matthieu Pavon started the third round with a joint lead but slipped one spot after shooting 70. Nicolai Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen were both tied for third. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood was placed joint eighth, six shots behind the lead.

Following his third round, Homa had a brief interview with the DP World Tour, where he revealed the drivers he was using at the Gary Player Golf Course. Here's a look at Homa's bag at the Nedbank Golf Challenge:

DRIVER

Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

3-wood: Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus TR Red 8 X shaft

7-wood: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 9 X shaft

IRONS:

Titleist T100S (4) with KBS Taper 130 X

Titleist 620MB (5-9) with KBS Taper 130 X

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)

PUTTER:

Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1 2023

Apparel and Footwear:

FootJoy

How did Max Homa perform in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season?

Max Homa had one of the best seasons of his career as he managed to claim two PGA Tour titles this year. He missed only four cuts in 25 starts this season and made 18 top-25 finishes, including 13 finishes inside the top 10.

The World No. 8 golfer won the Fortinet Championship 2022 and the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year. He was also part of the winning US team at the President's Cup. Additionally, he was also the part of US team at the Ryder Cup where he emerged as the team's best performer, contrasting the otherwise disappointing team performance in Rome. The 32-year-old American earned 3.5 points with an overall record of 3-1-1.

Here's a look at Max Homa's performance in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: 1

Presidents Cup 2022: 1

Shriners Children's Open: T20

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T23

Hero World Challenge: 17

QBE Shootout: T4

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T3

Farmers Insurance Open: 1

WM Phoenix Open: T39

The Genesis Invitational: 2

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T14

THE PLAYERS Championship: T6

World Golf Championships: Dell Technologies Match Play: T9

Masters Tournament: T43

RBC Heritage: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: T8

PGA Championship: T55

Charles Schwab Challenge: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21

Genesis Scottish Open, T12

The Open Championship: T10

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T6

BMW Championship: T5

TOUR Championship: T9

Fortinet Championship: T7

Ryder Cup 2023: ___