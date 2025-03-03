What's in Joe Highsmith's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Cognizant Classic winner

Joe Highsmith emerged victorious at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by a two stroke margin. The American golfer earned his maiden win on the PGA Tour while earning $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for carding in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19 under par.

Ad

The 2025 Cognizant Classic winner is a member of Titleist's tour staff and his fully equipped by the equipment giant. Highsmith drove the ball an average of 305.90 yards with his longest travelling a whopping 345 yards off the tee. He was able to do so due to his custom fit Titleist GT3 driver which has 8 degrees of loft and his equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5 shaft.

Joe Highsmith's wedges and putter were the main topic of conversation in the golf community. The PGA Tour winner's stellar wedge game was the result of great mechanics as well as his Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges. Highsmith had Titleist's Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype putter equipped in his arsenal that helped him record 25 birdies this week.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning bag at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via Golf WRX):

Driver

Club head: Titleist GT3 8 degrees

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5

3-Wood

Club head: Titleist GT3 15 degrees

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 70 6.5 TX

Irons

Club head: Titleist 200 2 Iron

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 HY 6.5

Club heads: Titleist T100 (4 Iron - 9 Iron)

Shafts: Project X LS 6.5

Wedges

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 46 degrees 10 F

Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 50 degrees 12 F

Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 54 degrees 14 F

Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 58 degrees 04 T

Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S300

Ad

Putter

Club head: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype

Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

Golf Ball

Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1 (2025 edition)

Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Stats

Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning stats for the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the challenging PGA National course (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 2.895

Ranking: 11

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 2.731

Ranking: 23

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Ad

Stat: + 0.937

Ranking: 28

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 5.953

Ranking: 7

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 12.516

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 64.29 percent (36/56)

Ranking: T14

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 305.90 yards

Ranking: 25

Longest Drive

Stat: 345 yards

Ranking: T21

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 77.78 percent (56/72)

Ranking: T10

Sand Saves

Stat: 75 percent (6/8)

Ranking: T16

Scrambling

Stat: 68.75 percent (11/16)

Ranking: 21

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.61 putts

Ranking: T3

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 99 feet

Ranking: 5

Eagles

Stat: 1

Ranking: T5

Birdies

Stat: 25

Ranking: 2

Pars

Stat: 40

Ranking: T58

Ad

Bogeys

Stat: 4

Ranking: T6

Double Bogeys

Stat: 2

Ranking: T53

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback