What's in Joe Highsmith's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Cognizant Classic winner

Joe Highsmith emerged victorious at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by a two stroke margin. The American golfer earned his maiden win on the PGA Tour while earning $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for carding in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19 under par.
The 2025 Cognizant Classic winner is a member of Titleist's tour staff and his fully equipped by the equipment giant. Highsmith drove the ball an average of 305.90 yards with his longest travelling a whopping 345 yards off the tee. He was able to do so due to his custom fit Titleist GT3 driver which has 8 degrees of loft and his equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5 shaft.
Joe Highsmith's wedges and putter were the main topic of conversation in the golf community. The PGA Tour winner's stellar wedge game was the result of great mechanics as well as his Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges. Highsmith had Titleist's Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype putter equipped in his arsenal that helped him record 25 birdies this week.
Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning bag at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via Golf WRX):
Driver
- Club head: Titleist GT3 8 degrees
- Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 6.5
3-Wood
- Club head: Titleist GT3 15 degrees
- Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 70 6.5 TX
Irons
- Club head: Titleist 200 2 Iron
- Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 HY 6.5
- Club heads: Titleist T100 (4 Iron - 9 Iron)
- Shafts: Project X LS 6.5
Wedges
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 46 degrees 10 F
- Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 50 degrees 12 F
- Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 54 degrees 14 F
- Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S400
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 58 degrees 04 T
- Shaft: True Temper AMT Tour White S300
Putter
- Club head: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype
- Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Golf Ball
- Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1 (2025 edition)
Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Stats
Here's a look at Joe Highsmith's winning stats for the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the challenging PGA National course (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 2.895
- Ranking: 11
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 2.731
- Ranking: 23
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 0.937
- Ranking: 28
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 5.953
- Ranking: 7
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 12.516
- Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 64.29 percent (36/56)
- Ranking: T14
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 305.90 yards
- Ranking: 25
Longest Drive
- Stat: 345 yards
- Ranking: T21
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 77.78 percent (56/72)
- Ranking: T10
Sand Saves
- Stat: 75 percent (6/8)
- Ranking: T16
Scrambling
- Stat: 68.75 percent (11/16)
- Ranking: 21
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.61 putts
- Ranking: T3
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 99 feet
- Ranking: 5
Eagles
- Stat: 1
- Ranking: T5
Birdies
- Stat: 25
- Ranking: 2
Pars
- Stat: 40
- Ranking: T58
Bogeys
- Stat: 4
- Ranking: T6
Double Bogeys
- Stat: 2
- Ranking: T53