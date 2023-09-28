What is Scottie Scheffler’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring the American golfer’s history

The excitement around the Ryder Cup competition is growing day by day. World Number One Scottie Scheffler is all set to mark his second Ryder Cup entry in Rome in a matter of hours.

He is the first automatic qualifier for the 2023 season, has a very short Ryder Cup record in comparison to his fellow players. He received the opportunity to represent his country for the first time in 2021. He was chosen by the captain to make his Ryder Cup debut at the Whistling Straits golf course, where his side defeated Team Europe.

The American Professional golfer has won six times on the PGA Tour. He has also won a Major tournament once, taking home the Masters trophy in 2022. Presently, the 27-year-old golfer leads the tour with a 68.629 scoring average this season.

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, he had a busy schedule this year. He competed in 23 tournaments in total. Out of which, he only won twice, as he struggled mightily with his putting. Nevertheless, his first win came at the WM Phoenix Open, and his second at The Players Championship. In addition to this, he has 17 top-ten finishes this season.

Fans must also note that Scottie Scheffler had competed in the Ryder Cup Junior level tournament in 2012. Not only did he play there, but his team also won the competition. With all that he brings to on table, he is surely a great asset for the USA squad.

He is currently in Rome with his teammates including Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, and Rickie Fowler. This year, Captain Zach Johnson has indeed assembled a formidable team of excellent athletes.

A peek into Scheffler’s Ryder Cup Records

The PGA Tour pro has played only one time in this prestigious event where his team secured a win. His stats for the Ryder Cup are as follows:

Total Ryder Cups Contested: 1

Years: 2021

Scheffler’s 2021 Ryder Cup Results

Venue: Whistling Straits Golf Course

Result: USA 19, Europe 9 (Scottie Scheffler: 2-0-1)

Day 1 Fourballs Format: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, tied Bryson DeChambeau/Scottie Scheffler, USA

Day 2 Fourballs Format: Scottie Scheffler/Bryson DeChambeau, USA, def. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1

Day 3 Singles Format: Scottie Scheffler, USA, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3

The upcoming tournament is commencing on 29th October. With his incredible form this year, fans are eagerly waiting for him to tee off on the greens.