“What a season!” – Avengers star Chris Pratt lauds his ‘brother’ Bryson DeChambeau for LIV Golf Team Championship win

Bryson DeChambeau led his Crushers GC side to victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday. They finished at 11 under to claim victory over rivals at the Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster in Miami. Following the win, Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt lauded DeChambeau for the win.

The Avengers actor called the golfer his ‘brother’ while congratulating him for the feat. Pratt made a callback to the LIV player’s former best 58 finish in the series as well. He even acknowledged the 30-year-old’s long putt for birdie in the final round of the competition.

Chris Pratt wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Absolutely love watching my brother Bryson DeChambeau and his team Crushers GC dominate over at LIV. What a season! A 58 and now a team championship!? Was that four miles of putts!? Congrats BDC! #LIVGolf”

Interestingly, the American actor’s post even caught the eye of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. The Aussie also joined in to heap praise on DeChambeau, while inviting Pratt to attend the next season finale live.

Replying to Pratt’s tweet, Norman wrote:

“Awesome performance Bryson DeChambeau and congrats to Crushers GC. Look forward to having you out here next time mate Chris Pratt.”

Bryson DeChambeau at a 'loss of words' after Crushers GC's LIV Golf win

Crushers GC celebrated the Team Championship victory with a champagne shower on the greens. Bryson DeChambeau later admitted that he has been eyeing the championship for a while. Opening up about his side’s $14 million win, the skipper said that he was at a “loss of words” to describe it.

The LIV Golfer said:

"We have been wanting to win this for a long time. Last year really left a sour taste in our mouth and I can be happier with this team of mine. I don't know what to say. I am at a loss of words right now. Paul played so well, Charles did what he does and Baan (Anirban) showed up like he did today. I'm so ecstatic with this team these guys are the best."

It is pertinent to note that each of Crushers GC’s win was a team effort.

Anirban Lahiri fired a bogey-free round of 7-under 65, while skipper DeChambeau shot a round of 5-under 67 to take his squad to the lead. Charles Howell III’s 72 and Paul Casey’s 73 helped the side finish with a score of under 11.

They overpowered the likes of Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC and Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC by a margin.

Each of the players won $1.4 million each for the win. The remaining $8.4 million, 60 per cent of the $14 million prize, went to the team operations.