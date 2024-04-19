"What a selfish guy" - Billy Horschel jokes about Sam Burns missing Zurich Classic due to childbirth

Billy Horschel has jokingly said it was selfish of his partner Sam Burns to have a kid during the Zurich Classic week.

Horschel is currently in the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntcana Championship. Next week, the PGA Tour will head to TPC Lousiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only team event on the Tour. Horschel, who has partnered with Burns in previous years, will be missing him as the latter's wife is due for childbirth that week.

During the post-round interview for the Corales Puntacana Championship, Horschel was asked about Sam's absence from next week's tournament.

"What a selfish guy Sam Burns is to have a kid during the week of Zurich," he said in jest. "I mean, We've only finished second, fourth, we're really close to winning the event and he decides to have a kid the week of Zurich."

The 37-year-old golfer added that he was very happy for Burns and his wife Caroline, and they were going to be incredible parents. He revealed that Burns had informed him earlier this year that his wife was due during Zurich's week, so he had asked Tyson Alexander to join him at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

"If Tyson and I win, Sam's not coming back on the team," he continued. "I think Sam's okay with that. I think he's got a friend called Scottie Scheffler that he can call up if he wants to play Zurich."

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will take place from April 25 to 28, with 25 pairs fighting for the purse of $8,900,000. The winner will receive $1,286,050 each.

How did Billy Horschel perform at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 1?

The seven-time PGA Tour winner fired a 5-under 67 on Thursday, April 18 to finish the first day of the Corales Puntacana Championship at three strokes back. He sank four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey in the opening round.

Wesley Brian posted a 9-under 63 to take the three-stroke lead after the first round. Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman, Chan Kim, Justin Lower, and Parker Coody were tied for second after shooting 6-under on Thursday.

Horschel is grouped with Chez Reavie and Nicolai Hojgaard for the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship. The trio will tee off on Friday, April 19, at 12:21 pm ET. While Reavie was placed T47 after shooting 2-under in the first round, Hojgaard carded 1-over 73 and was tied for 105th place.