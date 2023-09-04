What is Shane Lowry’s OWGR? Golfer’s ranking explored

Shane Lowry is one of the most respected Irish golfers around on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. His sensational win at the 2019 Open Championship, earned him a lot of praise and fandom.

The Irishman was recently selected as one of the six picks by European team captain Luke Donald for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. However, his selection garnered criticism on social media, and his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) cannot be overlooked.

Although he was once ranked as high as 16th on the OWGR, Shane Lowry is currently ranked 37th. Since the Wyndham Championship, he has slipped seven places in the rankings from 30th to 37th.

Exploring Shane Lowry's performances and earnings in the 2022-23 season

The Irishman has played in 21 events across the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Despite finishing in the top 10 just once this season, he maintained his consistency by ending up in the top 25 10 times.

Shane Lowry's best performance came at the Honda Classic, where he finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard.

He earned invites to all four major golf events this season. He finished T16 at the Augusta National in the Masters Tournament and followed it with a T12 finish in the PGA Championship. Later on, in the US Open, the Irishman finished T20 on the leaderboard. However, he missed the cut in the final major of the season, the Open Championship.

Lowry played just three events on the DP World Tour this season. He missed the cut in two of them and finished T28 on the leaderboard of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Following are Shane Lowry's leaderboard standings and earnings for the 2022-23 season:

THE CJ CUP - T23 ($88,305)

Hero World Challenge - 18 (not to be counted as official earnings)

WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - T14 ($355,000)

The Honda Classic - T5 ($288,120)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - 67 ($42,600)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T35 ($114,167)

Masters Tournament - T16 ($261,000)

RBC Heritage - 67 ($41,600)

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T12 ($365,000)

The Memorial Tournament - T16 ($275,500)

RBC Canadian Open - T43 ($28,530)

US Open - T20 ($200,152)

Travelers Championship - T19 ($245,800)

Genesis Scottish Open - T12 ($151,007)

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

Wyndham Championship - T51 ($18,164)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T28 (approx. $78,529)

Dubai Desert Classic - Missed the Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters - Missed the Cut

In the 2022-23 season, Shane Lowry earned $2,588,707 as on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, he earned just €72,745 (approx. $78,529) on the DP World Tour.