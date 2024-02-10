What is special about the 2024 WM Phoenix Open’s $24,000 tickets? All you need to know 

The priciest seats at the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open will cost a whopping $24,000. The seats are located just a foot away from the tee box of the players for three of the four rounds, giving an unbelievable watching experience for the golf fans.

While the grandstand of the 16th hole of the TPC Scottsdale has a total of 16,000 seats, only 40 of these are the premium 'teeside' seats, which provide the best view of the most iconic hole of the Stadium course.

The WM Phoenix Open moved to the TPC Scottsdale in 1987, but it was 10 years later that the par-3, 16th hole, became iconic and formed a new legacy.

During the third round of the event, a crowd erupted into a roar when Tiger Woods arrived on the 16th hole, and it took a couple of minutes to keep them quiet. Then Woods ended up sinking an ace on the hole, which made the crowd go insane and the roar went out of control.

Earlier this week, Max Homa also credited the 15-time major champion for solidifying the legacy of the 16th hole.

He was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"As most things in professional golf, Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one on 16 feels like a pretty good jumping-off point. It was already crazy, but I feel like everybody wanted to be in that."

Overall, Carlos Ortiz (2022), Sam Ryder (2022), Francisco Molinari (2015), Jarrod Lyle (2011), Mike Sposa (2002), Steve Stricker (1997), Tiger Woods (1997), Jay Delsing (1991), Brad Bryant (1990), David Edwards (1990), and Hal Sutton (1988) are the eleven players who have made an ace on the sixteenth hole of the Stadium Course.

How do I watch the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday?

Nick Taylor has a joint lead at the WM Phoenix Open after two rounds

Fans can catch the third day's action of the WM Phoenix Open on Golf Channel and NBC on Saturday, February 10. The Golf Channel will telecast the event from 1-3 p.m. ET before switching to NBC until 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can also follow the WM Phoenix Open on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. Here are the four streams of the event on Saturday:

Stream 1

Main feed: 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Featured group: 1–8 pm

Stream 2

Marquee: 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Featured group: 1–8 p.m.

Stream 3

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Featured hole: 1–8 p.m.

Stream 4

Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Featured hole: 1–8 p.m.

Nick Taylor and Andrew Novak are leading by two strokes after the completion of two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open. Many players are yet to complete the second round and will resume the round on Saturday before the third round begins.