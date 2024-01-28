What is special about the Farmers Insurance Open trophy? All you need to know about the Torrey Pine sculpture

Matthieu Pavon aggregated at 13-under to win the Farmers Insurance Open and lift the iconic trophy on Saturday, January 27. He beat Jake Knapp, Nicolai Hojgaard and Nate Lashley by a stroke difference.
The historic trophy of the Farmers Insurance Open was designed by Malcolm DeMille, which is an American brand that came into existence in 1989. It features many jewelers, artisans, and sculptors who have great experience in their respective fields.
The realistic bronze cast and patina sculpture features Torrey Pine on the towering cliffs above the Pacific coastline of San Diego, California. The Torrey Pine is an endangered tree found only on the San Diego and central coasts of California.
The Torrey Pines Golf Club event was earlier known as the Buick Invitational before Farmers Insurance won the title sponsorship in 2010. Since then, the Malcolm DeMille-designed trophy has been awarded to the winner.
How much did each player win at the Farmers Insurance Open?
Here's the complete payout at the Farmers Insurance Open:
- 1: Matthieu Pavon (-13): $1,620,000
- 2: Nicolai Højgaard (-12): $981,000
- T3: Nate Lashley (-11): $477,000
- T3: Jake Knapp (-11): $477,000
- T3: Stephan Jaeger (-11): $477,000
- T6: Kevin Yu (-10): $303,750
- T6: Beau Hossler (-10): $303,750
- T6: Tony Finau (-10): $303,750
- T9: Patrick Rodgers (-9): $236,250
- T9: Ludvig Åberg (-9): $236,250
- T9: Xander Schauffele (-9): $236,250
- T9: Taylor Pendrith (-9): $236,250
- T13: Doug Ghim (-8): $156,536
- T13: Hideki Matsuyama (-8): $156,536
- T13: Tom Whitney (-8): $156,536
- T13: Max Homa (-8): $156,536
- T13: Akshay Bhatia (-8): $156,536
- T13: Will Zalatoris(-8): $156,536
- T13: Taylor Montgomery (-8): $156,536
- T20: Mark Hubbard (-7): $102,330
- T20: Rafael Campos (-7): $102,330
- T20: Ryan Brehm (-7): $102,330
- T20: Emiliano Grillo (-7): $102,330
- T20: Thomas Detry (-7): $102,330
- T25: Shane Lowry (-6): $66,263
- T25: Adam Schenk (-6): $66,263
- T25: Scott Stallings (-6): $66,263
- T25: Chesson Hadley (-6): $66,263
- T25: Joseph Bramlett (-6): $66,263
- T25: Robby Shelton (-6): $66,263
- T25: Parker Coody (-6): $66,263
- T25: Trace Crowe (-6): $66,263
- T33: Ryo Hisatsune (-5): $50,175
- T33: Hayden Springer (-5): $50,175
- T33: Aaron Rai (-5): $50,175
- T33: Joe Highsmith (-5): $50,175
- T37: Aaron Baddeley (-4): $40,050
- T37: Ben Martin (-4): $40,050
- T37: Michael Kim (-4): $40,050
- T37: Austin Eckroat (-4): $40,050
- T37: Nick Hardy (-4): $40,050
- T37: Maverick McNealy (-4): $40,050
- T43: Erik Barnes (-3): $28,530
- T43: Justin Lower (-3): $28,530
- T43: Keegan Bradley (-3): $28,530
- T43: Min Woo Lee (-3): $28,530
- T43: Sam Stevens (-3): $28,530
- T43: Alejandro Tosti (-3): $28,530
- T43: Sami Välimäki (-3): $28,530
- T50: Kevin Dougherty (-2): $21,990
- T50: Dylan Wu (-2): $21,990
- T50: Bronson Burgoon (-2): $21,990
- T50: Chris Gotterup (-2): $21,990
- T50: S.H. Kim (-2): $21,990
- T50: Luke List (-2): $21,990
- T56: Ben Silverman (-1): $20,340
- T56: Tom Hoge (-1): $20,340
- T56: Tyson Alexander (-1): $20,340
- T56: Charley Hoffman (-1): $20,340
- T56: Justin Rose (-1): $20,340
- T56: Patrick Cantlay (-1): $20,340
- T56: Carson Young (-1): $20,340
- T56: Vincent Norrman (-1): $20,340
- T64: Taiga Semikawa (E): $19,080
- T64: Ben Taylor (E): $19,080
- T64: Sahith Theegala (E): $19,080
- T64: Harris English (E): $19,080
- T64: Mackenzie Hughes (E): $19,080
- T64: Lanto Griffin (E): $19,080
- T70: Alexander Björk (+1): $18,270
- T70: Jacob Bridgeman (+1): $18,270
- T70: Taylor Moore (+1): $18,270
- T73: Francesco Molinari (+2): $17,820
- T73: Zac Blair (+2): $17,820
- 75: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+3): $17,550
- 76: Chandler Phillips (+4): $17,370
- 77: Justin Suh (+5): $17,190
- T78: Brandt Snedeker (+6): $16,920
- T78: Chad Ramey (+6): $16,920