What is special about the Farmers Insurance Open trophy? All you need to know about the Torrey Pine sculpture

Matthieu Pavon aggregated at 13-under to win the Farmers Insurance Open and lift the iconic trophy on Saturday, January 27. He beat Jake Knapp, Nicolai Hojgaard and Nate Lashley by a stroke difference.

The historic trophy of the Farmers Insurance Open was designed by Malcolm DeMille, which is an American brand that came into existence in 1989. It features many jewelers, artisans, and sculptors who have great experience in their respective fields.

The realistic bronze cast and patina sculpture features Torrey Pine on the towering cliffs above the Pacific coastline of San Diego, California. The Torrey Pine is an endangered tree found only on the San Diego and central coasts of California.

The Torrey Pines Golf Club event was earlier known as the Buick Invitational before Farmers Insurance won the title sponsorship in 2010. Since then, the Malcolm DeMille-designed trophy has been awarded to the winner.

How much did each player win at the Farmers Insurance Open?

Nicolai Hojgaard finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024.

Here's the complete payout at the Farmers Insurance Open:

1: Matthieu Pavon (-13): $1,620,000

2: Nicolai Højgaard (-12): $981,000

T3: Nate Lashley (-11): $477,000

T3: Jake Knapp (-11): $477,000

T3: Stephan Jaeger (-11): $477,000

T6: Kevin Yu (-10): $303,750

T6: Beau Hossler (-10): $303,750

T6: Tony Finau (-10): $303,750

T9: Patrick Rodgers (-9): $236,250

T9: Ludvig Åberg (-9): $236,250

T9: Xander Schauffele (-9): $236,250

T9: Taylor Pendrith (-9): $236,250

T13: Doug Ghim (-8): $156,536

T13: Hideki Matsuyama (-8): $156,536

T13: Tom Whitney (-8): $156,536

T13: Max Homa (-8): $156,536

T13: Akshay Bhatia (-8): $156,536

T13: Will Zalatoris(-8): $156,536

T13: Taylor Montgomery (-8): $156,536

T20: Mark Hubbard (-7): $102,330

T20: Rafael Campos (-7): $102,330

T20: Ryan Brehm (-7): $102,330

T20: Emiliano Grillo (-7): $102,330

T20: Thomas Detry (-7): $102,330

T25: Shane Lowry (-6): $66,263

T25: Adam Schenk (-6): $66,263

T25: Scott Stallings (-6): $66,263

T25: Chesson Hadley (-6): $66,263

T25: Joseph Bramlett (-6): $66,263

T25: Robby Shelton (-6): $66,263

T25: Parker Coody (-6): $66,263

T25: Trace Crowe (-6): $66,263

T33: Ryo Hisatsune (-5): $50,175

T33: Hayden Springer (-5): $50,175

T33: Aaron Rai (-5): $50,175

T33: Joe Highsmith (-5): $50,175

T37: Aaron Baddeley (-4): $40,050

T37: Ben Martin (-4): $40,050

T37: Michael Kim (-4): $40,050

T37: Austin Eckroat (-4): $40,050

T37: Nick Hardy (-4): $40,050

T37: Maverick McNealy (-4): $40,050

T43: Erik Barnes (-3): $28,530

T43: Justin Lower (-3): $28,530

T43: Keegan Bradley (-3): $28,530

T43: Min Woo Lee (-3): $28,530

T43: Sam Stevens (-3): $28,530

T43: Alejandro Tosti (-3): $28,530

T43: Sami Välimäki (-3): $28,530

T50: Kevin Dougherty (-2): $21,990

T50: Dylan Wu (-2): $21,990

T50: Bronson Burgoon (-2): $21,990

T50: Chris Gotterup (-2): $21,990

T50: S.H. Kim (-2): $21,990

T50: Luke List (-2): $21,990

T56: Ben Silverman (-1): $20,340

T56: Tom Hoge (-1): $20,340

T56: Tyson Alexander (-1): $20,340

T56: Charley Hoffman (-1): $20,340

T56: Justin Rose (-1): $20,340

T56: Patrick Cantlay (-1): $20,340

T56: Carson Young (-1): $20,340

T56: Vincent Norrman (-1): $20,340

T64: Taiga Semikawa (E): $19,080

T64: Ben Taylor (E): $19,080

T64: Sahith Theegala (E): $19,080

T64: Harris English (E): $19,080

T64: Mackenzie Hughes (E): $19,080

T64: Lanto Griffin (E): $19,080

T70: Alexander Björk (+1): $18,270

T70: Jacob Bridgeman (+1): $18,270

T70: Taylor Moore (+1): $18,270

T73: Francesco Molinari (+2): $17,820

T73: Zac Blair (+2): $17,820

75: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+3): $17,550

76: Chandler Phillips (+4): $17,370

77: Justin Suh (+5): $17,190

T78: Brandt Snedeker (+6): $16,920

T78: Chad Ramey (+6): $16,920