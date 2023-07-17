What did Steph Curry shoot at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament? Exploring the NBA star’s scorecard

Steph Curry emerged victorious in the 2023 American Century Championship, securing a two-point win over Mardy Fish. He managed an even-par 72 on Sunday, July 16, at Edgewood Tahoe South.

The Golden State Warriors were three points behind Fish until the 18th hole, where he encountered a distraction by the fans and his shot went into the audience gallery.

While Fish had to settle for a par and just one point on the final hole, Curry went on to hole an eagle that awarded him six points and hence a title victory at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Curry was impressive throughout the week, and he once again displayed why he was a serious golfer. Following a 3-under 69 on Friday, he shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday.

Over the three days, The 35-year-old NBA star made one ace, three eagles, seven birdies, and just nine bogeys, which is impressive for a non-professional.

Leaderboard for the 2023 American Century Championship

Steph Curry poses with the 2023 American Century Championship trophy

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 American Century Championship:

1. Steph Curry: 75

2. Mardy Fish: 73

3 Joe Pavelski: 66

4. Mark Mulder: 59

5. Aaron Rodgers: 56

6. Annika Sorenstam: 55

7. Derek Lowe: 53

8. Tony Romo: 51

T9. John Elway: 50

T9. Michael Pea: 50

11. Dell Curry: 48

T12. John Smoltz: 45

T12. Kevin Millar: 45

T14. Marshall Faulk: 43

T14. Jake Owen: 43

T14. Adam Thielen: 43

17. Vinny Del Negro: 42

18. Jack Wagner: 41

19. Brian Urlacher: 40

T20. Robbie Gould: 39

T20. Derek Carr: 39

T20. Harrison Smith: 39

23. Alex Killorn: 38

T24. Doug Pederson: 33

T24. Tim Wakefield: 33

T24. Alfonso Ribeiro: 33

T24. Ray Allen: 33

28. Jon Lester: 30

29. Tim Brown: 29

T30. David Wells: 28

30. Bret Baier: 28

T30. Joe Mauer: 28

T30. Tj Oshie: 28

34. Alex Smith: 27

T35. Dwight Freeney: 24

T35. Charles Woodson: 24

T37. Jerome Bettis: 22

T37. Josh Allen: 22

39. Mike Modano: 21

T40. Joe Buck: 19

T40. Larry Fitzgerald: 19

T42. Jerry Rice: 17

T42. Ronde Barber: 17

44. Jayson Werth: 16

45. Patrick Peterson: 15

T46. Joe Theismann: 13

T46. Aj Hawk: 13

T46. Seth Curry: 13

49. Canelo: 12

50. Dexter Fowler: 10

T51. Shane Victorino: 9

T51. Hally Leadbetter: 9

T53. Andrew Whitworth: 6

T53. Nate Bargatze: 6

55. Jay Bilas: 3

56. David Carr: 2

57. Roger Clemens: 1

58. Andre Iguodala: 0

T59. Ray Romano: -1

T59. Marcus Allen: -1

How good is Steph Curry at golf?

Capital One's The Match VIII: Steph Curry and Thompson vs. Mahomes and Kelce

Stephen Curry is a better golfer than most celebrities who pick it up as a hobby. As per several sources, he boasts a handicap of +1.4. He started playing golf following his father, Dell Curry, who used to play it as a hobby. Curry improved his golf along with his basketball practice. Now, it won't be an overstatement to say that he has mastered two games.

Steph Curry is quite regular in the pro-am and celebrity golf tournaments. Last time he was seen at Capital One's The Match, he and Klay Thompson were beaten by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This was his second appearance at Capital One's exhibition.