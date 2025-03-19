What is Taste of the Masters? New Azalea drink launch and price explored

The Taste of the Masters are the food items for sale during the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. The Taste of the Masters food kits include the Large Hosting kit and the Classic kit which include Augusta National's famous Pimento Cheese Sandwiches. In addition to this, there is a special Azalea drink kit launched recently, which is part of the Taste of the Masters.
NUCLR Golf, one of the most prominent golf accounts on X, shared the details of the Azalea drink on Tuesday. The Azalea kit is now available to order for $64.95, which includes six drinks.
The kit has one non-alcoholic Azalea Cocktail mix, Masters Souvenir Cups (Pack of 6), Masters Coasters (Pack of 12), Masters Branded Stirrers (Pack of 6), one Masters Cocktail Jigger, and a recipe card. The Azalea drink kit can be ordered from tasteofthemasters.goldbelly.com.
The Azalea is a famous Augusta National cocktail. This drink is typically made up of vodka or gin, along with pineapple juice, lemon juice, and grenadine. Hence, this year, Augusta National has launched a limited edition kit providing all the necessary things along with the Azalea Cocktail mix.
The name Azalea holds significance for the event as Augusta National is most noted for these flowers and plants, especially on the 13th hole. The 13th hole of the golf course is named after this and is well-known as Azalea, which is the final hole of the renowned Amen Corner.
The 2025 edition of the tournament is all set to begin on April 10th, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title.
2025 Masters field
The first major championship of the year, the 2025 Masters, is less than a month away. The excitement for the most prestigious golf tournament has reached its pinnacle so here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the first major of the 2025 season:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (A)
- Evan Beck (A)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (A)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (A)
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (A)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris