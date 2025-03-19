What is Taste of the Masters? New Azalea drink launch and price explored

The Taste of the Masters are the food items for sale during the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. The Taste of the Masters food kits include the Large Hosting kit and the Classic kit which include Augusta National's famous Pimento Cheese Sandwiches. In addition to this, there is a special Azalea drink kit launched recently, which is part of the Taste of the Masters.

NUCLR Golf, one of the most prominent golf accounts on X, shared the details of the Azalea drink on Tuesday. The Azalea kit is now available to order for $64.95, which includes six drinks.

The kit has one non-alcoholic Azalea Cocktail mix, Masters Souvenir Cups (Pack of 6), Masters Coasters (Pack of 12), Masters Branded Stirrers (Pack of 6), one Masters Cocktail Jigger, and a recipe card. The Azalea drink kit can be ordered from tasteofthemasters.goldbelly.com.

The Azalea is a famous Augusta National cocktail. This drink is typically made up of vodka or gin, along with pineapple juice, lemon juice, and grenadine. Hence, this year, Augusta National has launched a limited edition kit providing all the necessary things along with the Azalea Cocktail mix.

The name Azalea holds significance for the event as Augusta National is most noted for these flowers and plants, especially on the 13th hole. The 13th hole of the golf course is named after this and is well-known as Azalea, which is the final hole of the renowned Amen Corner.

The 2025 edition of the tournament is all set to begin on April 10th, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title.

2025 Masters field

Scottie Scheffler with the trophy - Source: Getty

The first major championship of the year, the 2025 Masters, is less than a month away. The excitement for the most prestigious golf tournament has reached its pinnacle so here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the first major of the 2025 season:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (A)

Evan Beck (A)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (A)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (A)

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (A)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

