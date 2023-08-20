What does Tiger Woods carry in his pockets when he plays?  

For many players, it's pretty natural to carry unique stuff in their pockets during golf tournaments. Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, carries a quarter, a divot tool, three tees, a glove, and a chapstick on the golf course.

Woods is not only known for his swing techniques but also for his etiquette on the greens. In the final episode of "My Game: Tiger Woods" video series in 2019, the legendary golfer spoke about the things in carries in his pocket.

He said:

“In my right-front pocket, there’s always a quarter, a divot tool and at least three tees. In my left-front pocket, there’s my Chapstick. If it’s cool and damp, my glove is always in my front-left pocket. If it’s hot out, I’ll air it out in my back-left pocket. Other than that, I really don’t have any quirks [smiles].”

Tiger Woods has been away from the golf course because of his ankle surgery earlier this year. He last played at the 2023 Masters in April but withdrew after the third round. Fans are anxiously waiting for the star to return to the golf course.

"All fun and games" - Tiger Woods apologizes for his prank on Justin Thomas

It is pertinent to note that earlier this year, Woods landed in hot water after pulling a prank on Justin Thomas. In February, Woods' picture of handing Thomas a tampon went viral on the internet. After Woods outdrove Thomas on the ninth hole of the 2023 Genesis Invitational, the American golfer pulled a tampon from his pocket and slipped it in Thomas' hand.

Initially, Thomas did not realize what it was but when he looked at it, he threw it on the course. The prank came under public scrutiny as women found it insulting.

Tiger Woods later apologized for his action saying he was just having fun with his friend and did not mean to hurt people's emotions.

He said via Golf Monthly:

"It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun.

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and, virally, I think this did not come across that way. But between us it was—it's different," he added.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are really good friends. They share a very strong bond off and on the course.

They played in a head-to-head competition last year at the celebrity golf event called The Match, where Thomas teamed up with Jordan Spieth and Woods with Rory McIlroy. Team Thomas ultimately defeated Team Woods.