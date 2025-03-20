What was Tiger Woods’ Masters dinner in 2020?

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had hosted the traditional Masters Champions Dinner in 2020, after winning his fifth Green Jacket in 2019. As tradition dictates, the defending champion always chooses the menu for the exclusive event.

This tradition of hosting the Master's Champions Dinner has been a long-standing one, dating back to Ben Hogan's time in 1952. The aim is to bring together past winners of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club for a private meal, where everybody can relax and have a good time.

In 2020, the dinner menu served by Woods was inspired by his personal favorites and was a blend of American and Japanese cuisine. The first course was a starter; a platter of sushi and sashimi, including spicy tuna and tempura shrimp rolls.

The main course was prime steak and chicken fajitas served with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans. This came with a side dish of flour tortillas, and pico de Gallo. The last course was dessert, for which Woods chose churros with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, the event was arranged under special circumstances. The Masters tournament was usually hosted in April but at that time, it was postponed to November 2020.

A look at Tiger Woods' performances at The Masters over the years

Tiger Woods has over the years built lasting legacy at the Masters since he first made his debut in 1995. The American has won the prestigious tournament five times, with only Jack Nicklaus having won more titles than him.

Woods' first victory at the Masters came in 1997, when he beat runner-up Tom Kite by 12 strokes. He next won the tournament in 2001 after edging out David Duval by two strokes. Woods successfully defended his title in 2002 after defeating South Africa's Retief Goosen by three strokes. The American's fourth title at the Masters came in 2005 while his fifth came in 2019.

Below is the full list of results he has churned out throughout the years at the Masters.

Year Position R1 R2 R3 R4 Total

1995 T41 72 72 77 72 293

1996 - 75 75 0 0 150

1997 1 70 66 65 69 270

1998 T8 71 72 72 70 285

1999 T18 72 72 70 75 289

2000 5 75 72 68 69 284

2001 1 70 66 68 68 272

2002 1 70 69 66 71 276

2003 T15 76 73 66 75 290

2004 T22 75 69 75 71 290

2005 1 74 66 65 71 276

2006 T3 72 71 71 70 284

2007 T2 73 74 72 72 291

2008 2 72 71 68 72 283

2009 T6 70 72 70 68 280

2010 T4 68 70 70 69 277

2011 T4 71 66 74 67 278

2012 T40 72 75 72 74 293

2013 T4 70 73 70 70 283

2015 T17 73 69 68 73 283

2018 T32 73 75 72 69 289

2019 1 70 68 67 70 275

2020 T38 68 71 72 76 287

2022 47 71 74 78 78 301

2023 - 74 73 0 0 147

2024 60 73 72 82 77 304

