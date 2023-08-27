What time will the final round of TOUR Championship restart?  

The Tour Championship has been the most awaited event of the season. The FedEx Cup playoffs provided heaps of intense golfing action and now it's time for the ultimate payoff. The first three rounds of the tournament were concluded without any hiccups.

However, the final round on Sunday saw the worst of the weather and play had to be suspended at 1:57 PM ET due to brutal weather conditions. The bitter news was announced on the PGA Tour Twitter page and many fans were disappointed after the suspension.

Interestingly, the Tour has made another announcement and invoked hope in all the viewers stuck to their screens for the ultimate golfing event of the year. According to these new reports, the final round of the Tour Championship will resume at 3:50 PM ET, after a delay of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Many fans were exalted after the announcement and waited for the tee-off. However, there were some who criticized the planning of the tournament and also spoke against the playoff format.

Occasionally, weather takes a toll for the worst in a golfing event and can even lead to the termination of the entire round. Fortunately, the play is about to commence again at the East Lake Country Club.

Viktor Hovland dominates Tour Championship in incredible fashion

The Norwegian golfer started the Tour Championship as the second favourite after the American Scottie Scheffler. However, the tables have turned and Viktor Hovland currently leads the pack with a hefty lead.

The 25-year-old maintains a 6-stroke lead with a score of -21. His closest competitor is Xander Schaufele with a score of -15. Hovland already has one hand on the FedEx Cup trophy and only needs to see out the remaining holes of the tournament.

This can turn out to be a record-breaking season for Viktor Hovland who is on course to win 3 PGA Tour events in the same year. Additionally, he also won the BMW Championship and is up for the $18 million prize pool after winning the Tour Championship.