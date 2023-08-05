What time will leader Russell Henley resume play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Round 3 tee times explored

Russell Henley continued his impressive run at the Wyndham Championship in the second round as he carded a 4-under 66 on Friday, August 4, to aggregate at 12-under.

Henley made five birdies and one bogey on the second day at Sedgefield to hold the 36-hole lead. He is one stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who shot an 8-under 62 to aggregate at 11-under.

Adam Svensson, Byeong Hun An, Lucas Glover, and Brendan Todd finished tied for third at 10-under after two rounds. Todd shot a remarkable 63 in the second round, Glover followed with a 64, and both Hun An and Svensson posted scores of 67 on Friday.

For the third round of the Wyndham Championship, the Henley is paired with Horschel, and the duo will tee off on Saturday, August 5 at 1:50 pm.

The 34-year-old golfer has been consistent this season and has eight top-20 finishes in his last eleven starts. He has had a great record at Sedgefield and has made three straight top-10 finishes, including a T5 last year.

Henley doesn't need to worry about the FedEx St. Jude Championship or BMW Championship, as he sits 34th in the standings.

Horschel has made 13 cuts this season and missed his only top-10 finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Horschel was 119th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week, and a win here can make a huge difference.

What are the tee time details for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Billy Horschel walks on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

7:40 am: Zecheng Dou

7:45 am: C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett

7:55 am: Sam Ryder, David Lipsky

8:05 am: Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

8:15 am: Sam Burns, Chez Reavie

8:25 am: Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu

8:35 am: Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

8:45 am: Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk

8:55 am: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan

9:05 am: Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

9:15 am: Martin Laird, Harris English

9:30 am: Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy

9:40 am: Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry

9:50 am: Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen

10:00 am: Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

10:10 am: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim

10:20 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm

10:30 am: Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman

10:40 am: Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

10:50 am: Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott

11:00 am: Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

11:10 am: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

11:25 am: Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman

11:35 am: Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace

11:45 am: Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest

11:55 am: Sungjae Im, Luke Donald

12:05 pm: Richy Werenski, Cam Davis

12:15 pm: Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:25 pm: Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson

12:35 pm: Eric Cole, Robert Streb

12:45 pm: Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley

12:55 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak

1:10 pm: Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu

1:20 pm Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston

1:30 pm: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd

1:40 pm: Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover

1:50 pm: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel