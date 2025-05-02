What time will Round 2 of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson begin after play was suspended?

The second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 AM local time due to lightning in the McKinney area. The tournament committee has announced that play is scheduled to resume at 4:00 PM CT (5:00 PM ET).

78 players out of the 155-man field are yet to tee off the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It is highly unlikely that the entire field will be able to complete 36 holes of competition.

It can be expected for a few players to finish their second rounds on Saturday, May 3. After all players have completed 36-rounds of competition, a cut will be imposed at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

According to a press release by the PGA Tour, TPC Craig Ranch reopened its practice facilities at 3:13 PM local time. Although the weather in McKinney seems to have cleared up, the area is under high alert for further potential thunderstorms. The Texas area is also under high warning for flash floods.

The leader of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler, was able to complete nine holes before play was suspended. The World No. 1 golfer currently bears a 2-under par score for the day and bears the lead by a three-stroke margin.

Jhonattan Vegas trails Scheffler in the second place. He is through eight holes for the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and is 1-under par for the day. The PGA Tour star has a total 9-under par score. Will Gordon is also up to T2 at -9.

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson committee is yet to disclose how it intends on scheduling players whose tee times were meant to be during the suspended period. Weather forecasts predict light rain for a few more hours with winds.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players on the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard after the first round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T2 - Rico Hoey (-8)

T2 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)

T4 - Cameron Champ (-7)

T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)

T4 - Eric Cole (-7)

T4 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T4 - Patton Kizzire (-7)

T4 - Will Gordon (-7)

T11 - Rafael Campos (-6)

T11 - Mackenzie Hughes (-6)

T11 - Karl Vilips (-6)

T11 - Trey Mullinax (-6)

T11 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T11 - Chandler Phillips (-6)

T11 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T11 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

