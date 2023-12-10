What time will Tony Finau and Nelly Korda tee off for the Final Round at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational?

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda are grouped with leaders Jason Day and Lydia Ko for the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The final group of the third round will tie off on Sunday, December 10, at 10:35 a.m. ET.

The Sunday round of the Grant Thornton Invitational will be played in a modified ball format. The third round will be played in a modified four-ball format, which will be slightly different from the traditional four-ball. In this format, both players will switch the balls after teeing off and keep following the pattern until they sink the ball into the hole. The lowest score between the two will be added to the team's score.

Finau and Korda were leading at Tiburon Golf Club until the 14th where they bogeyed the hole. Korda then missed the green on the 18th and missed the 6-foot par putt, finishing the round at 2-under 70.

Day and Lydia Ko carded 6-under 66 to take the two-stroke lead after 36 holes. The duo was at 1-under 35 halfway through the Friday foursome but then recovered well on the back nine as they shot five birdies to shoot 31.

Day was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"I think the biggest thing in Foursomes is to keep the ball in play. My personal goal was to just get it down the fairway, keep it in play. ... Lydia, she’s been a solid rock for the team."

Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire shot 3-under 69 to aggregate at 18-under after two days as they tied with Finau and Korda. Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler were in a four-way tie for fourth position. The highlight of the day was Thompson making an ace on the par-3 16th hole, where the ball went into the cup in just one bounce.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the Grant Thornton Invitational after Round 2:

1. Ko / Day: -20

T2. Korda / Finau: -18

T2. Maguire / Glover: -18

T4. Thompson / Fowler: -16

T4. Henderson/Conners: 16

T4. Yin / Taylor: -16

T4. Khang /McCarthy: -16

8. Hull / Rose: -14

T9. Boutier / English: -12

T9. Sagstrom / Åberg: -12

T9. Zhang / Theegala: -12

12. Vu / Dahmen: -11

13. Reid / Henley: -10

14. Lee / Horschel: -9

T15. Knight / Hoge: -7

T15. Corpuz / Champ: -7

When will the third round of the Grant Thornton Invitational tee off?

The final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational will begin at 8:50 a.m. ET with Tom Hoge and Cheyenne Knight grouped with Cameron Champ and Allisen Corpuz.

Fans can enjoy the final round action of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational from 1 pm ET on Golf Channel, which will be switched to NBC at 2 pm ET. Peacock will provide online streaming for both the Golf Channel and NBC.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational (all times ET):

8:50 am: Knight/Hoge and Corpuz/Champ

9:05 am: Reid/Henley and Lee/Horschel

9:20 am: Zhang/Theegala and Vu/Dahmen

9:35 am: Boutier/English and Sagstrom/Aberg

9:50 am: Khang/McCarthy and Hull/Rose

10:05 am: Henderson/Conners and Yin/Taylor

10:20 am: Maguire/Glover and Thompson/Fowler

10:35 am: Ko/Day and Korda/Finau