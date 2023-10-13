What is Tommy Gainey’s net worth? Golfer's career earnings and income explored

Tommy Gainey has been a regular feature on the PGA Tour for almost a decade now.

He has made 233 starts so far, in which he made the cut on 95 instances. Gainey has recorded 13 top-10 finishes and won one tournament - the 2012 McGladrey Classic, where he defeated David Toms by one stroke.

On the PGA Tour, the 48-year-old has accumulated $6,010,281 as on-course earnings. He also played on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned a sum of $933,258 there.

Looking at the earnings of Tommy Gainey on both the leading golf tours, his net worth is close to $7 million.

Exploring Tommy Gainey's year-wise earnings on the PGA Tour

Tommy Gainey had been playing on the PGA Tour since 2008. Although there were a few seasons where he was seen playing only a few tournaments, he still earned a handsome sum throughout his career.

Gainey's best season in terms of earnings was in 2011. He played 34 events and made the cut in 17, garnering a whopping sum of $2,174,191 in the form of on-course earnings.

In the following season in 2012, he played 32 events and recorded 18 cuts, while also winning his first and only PGA Tour title at the McGladrey Classic. This tournament fetched him a paycheck of $720,000, the biggest of his career.

Following are the earnings of Tommy Gainey in each and every season he has played on the PGA Tour so far:

2008

Tournaments - 24

Cuts made - 6

Earnings - $562,205

2009

Tournaments - 15

Cuts made - 8

Earnings - $128,347

2011

Tournaments - 34

Cuts made - 17

Earnings - $2,174,191

2012

Tournaments - 32

Cuts made - 18

Earnings - $1,540,749

2013

Tournaments - 28

Cuts made - 14

Earnings - $520,479

2013-14

Tournaments - 26

Cuts made - 11

Earnings - $490,590

2014-15

Tournaments - 9

Cuts made - 4

Earnings - $70,137

2015-16

Tournaments - 4

Cuts made - 1

Earnings - $7,872

2016-17

Tournaments - 8

Cuts made - 2

Earnings - $23,717

2017-18

Tournaments - 10

Cuts made - 2

Earnings - $39,508

2018-19

Tournaments - 5

Cuts made - 2

Earnings - $21,560

2019-20

Tournaments - 5

Cuts made - 2

Earnings - $46,706

2020-21

Tournaments - 4

Cuts made - 2

Earnings - $14,070

2021-22

Tournaments - 15

Cuts made - 3

Earnings - $252,536

2022-23

Tournaments - 13

Cuts made - 3

Earnings - $117,614

Tommy Gainey has only qualified for one major tournament so far. He featured thrice in the PGA Championship but could not make much of an impact. He missed the cut in his first two appearances and finished T61 in his third outing in 2013, earning $15,700 in total.