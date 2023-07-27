What is Tony Finau’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring the golfer’s history in the tournament

The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just a few months away, and Tony Finau is looking to secure his spot on the US Team, as team captain Zach Johnson begins to make his picks.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to be held between September 29 and October 2 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome.

Tony Finau has played in the Ryder Cup for the US Team in 2018 and 2021. In 2018, US Team Captain Jim Furyk named Finau as the captain's pick for the team. While the team lost to Europe that year, Finau maintained a record of 2-1-0, winning his singles match over Tommy Fleetwood.

He won his doubles match with Brooks Koepka against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, but lost his second match againt Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy.

In September 2021, Tony Finau once again played on the US Ryder Cup team, being named as Steve Stricker's Captain's pick. During this year he went on to finish with a record of 1–2–0, where he lost his Sunday Match against Ian Poulter. He won his doubles match against Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and then proceeded to lose a match against Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tony Finau looks to make the Ryder Cup team once again in 2023- "It's a goal of mine"

Going into the 3M Open, Tony Finau's goal is clear, he wants to make the Ryder Cup team once again. He is also the 3M Open defending Champion, and is looking to retain that title.

Speaking via Golf Channel, Finau said:

“The Ryder Cup always has been on my mind from the start of the year. It's a goal of mine. I would say any American golfer playing, it's a goal of theirs to be on this team; that hasn't changed. But I've been in this type of position before, you know, where probably on the outside looking in. Going to have to play some good golf over these next few weeks and make my case.”

Scottie Scheffler has already earned his place on the 2023 Ryder Cup team. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka, the three major winners of the 2023 season are also up for automatic qualification. Strong names like Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler will be considered as captain's picks.