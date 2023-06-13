"What an unbelievable 3 days of golf" - Tommy Fleetwood shares a special message for fans after 2nd place finish at RBC Canadian Open

Tommy Fleetwood had a special message for fans after a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open last Sunday. Fleetwood lost to Nick Taylor in the closely fought playoff, which went to four holes until Taylor hit a 72-foot-long putt to become the first Canadian since 1954 to claim the RBC Canadian Open.

Fleetwood thanked Canadian fans for the atmosphere and also congratulated Taylor for his achievement.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Thank you Canada for an amazing atmosphere. Congrats @ntaylorgolf59 , what an unbelievable 3 days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country! We’ll start again tomorrow. See you at work. 💪🏻"

The RBC Canadian Open was Fleetwood's first runner-up finish this season. He had a chance of sealing the win on the regulation 18th hole but missed the fairway on the tee shot. He explained what went wrong there in his post-round interview on Sunday.

He was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"I was playing so well and just got a bit fast. I obviously had my chances, starting with the par-5 with an iron off the tee and then in the playoff."

Tommy Fleetwood added that he didn't want to take anything away from Taylor, who was unbelievable in the last two rounds despite struggling in the first two days at Oakdale.

He said:

"So he's played unbelievable from there on in and then amazing moment for him on the last hole."

The 32-year-old English golfer made nine straight cuts from the Genesis Invitation to the PGA Championship.

He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he ensured that it was a minor hiccup with the runner-up finish last week, his fourth top-10 finish this season.

When asked about learning from mistakes, he said:

"I just have to keep practicing, keep playing. I was really pleased with how I played over the weekend. I played great today, even though I missed some chances on those playoff holes. Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can't dwell on it too much."

How has Tommy Fleetwood performed at the US Open in the past?

Tommy Fleetwood at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2

Tommy Fleetwood will be featured at the 2023 US Open, which takes place from June 15 to June 18 at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club, California.

Fleetwood has had his share of highs and lows at the US Open. In his seven appearances at the event so far, he has made two top-10 finishes. He finished fourth in the 2017 US Open, followed by a runner-up finish in 2018.

However, since his runner-up finish in 2018, Tommy Fleetwood has struggled to break into even the top 40 at the event. In the last four appearances, he has failed to make the cut twice, and his best finish in these years has been T50 at the 2021 edition.

This year, the 32-year-old golfer has made four top-10s on the PGA Tour. At the 2023 Masters, he finished 33rd and was placed joint 18th at the PGA Championship.

