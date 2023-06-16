What is the US Open cut rule? Everything you need to know

The 2023 US Open has already made its mark at the end of only the first round. Several records have been set on the course, and Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set the US Open all-time low by carding 62. With the Open being played for the first time at the Los Angeles Country Club, the golfers are being tested on their technique and power.

As the golfers enter round 2, Schauffele and Fowler hold the joint lead. Amongst the top players are Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy. There are several players who are currently tied at ranks after clear skies and no wind gave them an ideal green to play on.

However, at the end of round 2, only the top 60 and their ties will make it to the subsequent rounds. This means that over half the field will be eliminated after the first two rounds.

2023 US Open held for the first time at the Los Angeles Country Club

Players who do not make the cut will still get paid for the first 36 holes. USGA chief executive Mike Whan explained via Yahoo:

"We pay you even if you miss the cut because we really believe that making the cut at the US Open is getting one of these 156 [spots]. Think about it, of 10,200 [who attempt to qualify], only 156 are here."

The oldest ever person to make the cut for the US Open was Sam Snead. He finished T29 at the 1973 Open at the age of 61. Tom Watson finished the major at the age of 60, while Jack Nicklaus did so at the age of 58. The youngest ever person to make the cut for the Open Beau Hossler in 2012. He made the cut at the age of just 17 years and three months.

The Los Angeles Country Club is hosting a major tournament for the first time ever. The North Course underwent a remarkable transformation in 2010 under Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and Geoff Shackelford. The 11th hole is said to be the signature hole of the course.

