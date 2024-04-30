What to wear to the Byron Nelson golf tournament? All you need to know 

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch. More than 150 PGA Tour professionals will compete for the $9,500,000 purse and 500 FedEx Cup Points with a top 65 cut after the second round.

Men must wear a collared or mock-neck golf shirt tucked into pants or shorts with a belt. Shorts are required to have a fly on the front. Women can wear golf dresses, skirts, and shorts up to mid-thigh length with a collared shirt or blouse. Sleeveless tops are permitted if they have a collar.

Denim and cargo shorts are strictly prohibited. Golf shoes or tennis shoes must be worn. Metal spikes are strictly prohibited. CJ Cup Byron Nelson requires caps to be worn with the bill facing the front.

The white CJ Cup Byron Nelson logo shirt is required for all volunteers. Men are permitted to wear navy blue pants or shorts and ladies can wear navy blue capris, pants, skorts, or shorts up to mid-thigh length.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has a field of more than 150 players. Zecheng Dou, James Hahn, and Austin Smotherman will play the event on sponsor exemptions.

Richy Werenski, Patrick Rodgers, and Charley Hoffman withdrew from the field on April 29.

The updated 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is as follows:

Tyson Alexander

James Hahn

Hun An Byeong

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Fur

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Blaine Hale Jr.

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Jarred Jeter

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Kris Kim

Micheal Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrick Norlander

Vincent Norman

Andrew Novak

David Nyfjall

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Perendaa

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Speith

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelmana

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

