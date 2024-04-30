What to wear to the Byron Nelson golf tournament? All you need to know 

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch. More than 150 PGA Tour professionals will compete for the $9,500,000 purse and 500 FedEx Cup Points with a top 65 cut after the second round.
Men must wear a collared or mock-neck golf shirt tucked into pants or shorts with a belt. Shorts are required to have a fly on the front. Women can wear golf dresses, skirts, and shorts up to mid-thigh length with a collared shirt or blouse. Sleeveless tops are permitted if they have a collar.
Denim and cargo shorts are strictly prohibited. Golf shoes or tennis shoes must be worn. Metal spikes are strictly prohibited. CJ Cup Byron Nelson requires caps to be worn with the bill facing the front.
The white CJ Cup Byron Nelson logo shirt is required for all volunteers. Men are permitted to wear navy blue pants or shorts and ladies can wear navy blue capris, pants, skorts, or shorts up to mid-thigh length.
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has a field of more than 150 players. Zecheng Dou, James Hahn, and Austin Smotherman will play the event on sponsor exemptions.
Richy Werenski, Patrick Rodgers, and Charley Hoffman withdrew from the field on April 29.
The updated 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is as follows:
- Tyson Alexander
- James Hahn
- Hun An Byeong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Fur
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jarred Jeter
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Kris Kim
- Micheal Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrick Norlander
- Vincent Norman
- Andrew Novak
- David Nyfjall
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Perendaa
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Speith
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelmana
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris