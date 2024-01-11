What is the weather forecast for PGA Tour’s 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii?

The 2024 Sony Open is all set to tee off on January 11 at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. Known as the big season opener for most of the pro golf field, the stakes will be high as golfers fight for the $8,300,000 prize purse and the top spot on the podium.

The weather at the Waialae Country Club is expected to be humid during all the four days of the Sony Open. On day one, the wind is not expected to be too intense, with winds reaching 20mph around noon before tapering off. There will also be a very low chance of rain.

The second day of the Sony Open, January 12, will be slighter better in terms of winds. The winds will be steady at 10-15mph for the entire day, with a slight chance of rain. Days 3 and 4 will see little-to-no wind as well as dry conditions.

The Sony Open will be missing quite a few big names including Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. However, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Will Zalatoris are the favorites to win the Sony Open. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion for the Sony Open and will be present in the field this year.

2024 Sony Open round 1 tee times and pairings

Following are the pairings and the tee times for the 2024 Sony Open round 1 (according to Golf.com):

Tee No. 1

12:10 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Callum Tarre, Austin Eckroat

12:30 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

12:40 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

12:50 p.m. – Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

1:00 p.m. – K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

1:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

1:20 p.m. – Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

1:30 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

1:40 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

1:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:00 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

4:50 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

5:00 p.m. – Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

5:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

5:20 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

5:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

5:40 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

5:50 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

6:00 p.m. – Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

6:10 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

6:20 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

6:30 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Alexander Björk, Aguri Iwasaki

6:40 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

Tee No. 10

12:10 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

12:20 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

12:30 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:00 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

1:20 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:30 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

1:50 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

2:00 p.m. – Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

4:50 p.m. – David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

5:00 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

5:10 p.m. – Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

5:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

5:30 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

5:40 p.m. – Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

5:50 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

6:00 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

6:10 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

6:20 p.m. – Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

6:30 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

6:40 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)