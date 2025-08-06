“What a weekend Axel and I had!” - Billy Horschel shares heartwarming moment from Atlanta trip with son

Amid his recovery from injury, Billy Horschel recently visited Atlanta with his son Axel. In his recent post, he shared details about the trip, including attending the West Ham match against Bournemouth.Billy Horschel is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and was last seen at the RBC Heritage. Since then, he has been out of action as he continues to recover from hip surgery.On Tuesday, August 5, Horschel shared a few photos on Instagram from his recent trip to Atlanta.&quot;What a trip Axel and I had up in Atlanta this past weekend,&quot; he wrote. Falcons Training Camp on Friday, Lunch with Arthur and Josh Blank at the team’s training facility, Golf at TPC Sugarloaf with our great friend Mark Noble, Watch West Ham training, Axel and I do the pre-match coin toss before, West Ham v Bournemouth game&quot;&quot;All this plus spending time around West Ham at the team hotel having breakfast and dinner. Axel getting to see his buddy Kyle Pitts Sr. at Falcons practice plus meeting most of the coaches and players on the team. Thank you to all the coaches, players, and staff of both teams for being so great with my lil guy Axel! He always has a smile on his face but it was even bigger than usual.&quot;He added that he was lucky to have great friends from both organizations. He thanked them for having him and allowing his son to hang out.&quot;I’m grateful to have these experiences that allow me to bring my kids so we can spend quality time together. Because of my injury, I’ve been fortunate enough to have ample amount of quality time with them than I normally would have. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and will miss it when I get back to playing. But man, what a weekend Axel and I had!&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs Billy Horschel playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?Billy Horschel isn't playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, which tees off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The star golfer hasn't recovered from the surgery he underwent in June and has been out for the rest of the season.Horschel has played 12 events this season and missed the cut in five of them. He had just two top-10 finishes, with a T4 at the Valspar Championship being his best result.Here's a look at Billy Horschel's results this year:The Sentry - 51Sony Open in Hawaii - CUTThe American Express - T21AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T9WM Phoenix Open - CUTThe Genesis Invitational - CUTCognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - T25Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUTThe Players Championship - T42Valspar Championship - T4Masters Tournament - CUTRBC Heritage - T27