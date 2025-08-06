  • home icon
  • “What a weekend Axel and I had!” - Billy Horschel shares heartwarming moment from Atlanta trip with son

"What a weekend Axel and I had!" - Billy Horschel shares heartwarming moment from Atlanta trip with son

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 06, 2025 08:01 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Billy Horschel and his son Axel at the Masters Tournament (Image Source: Imagn)

Amid his recovery from injury, Billy Horschel recently visited Atlanta with his son Axel. In his recent post, he shared details about the trip, including attending the West Ham match against Bournemouth.

Billy Horschel is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and was last seen at the RBC Heritage. Since then, he has been out of action as he continues to recover from hip surgery.

On Tuesday, August 5, Horschel shared a few photos on Instagram from his recent trip to Atlanta.

"What a trip Axel and I had up in Atlanta this past weekend," he wrote. Falcons Training Camp on Friday, Lunch with Arthur and Josh Blank at the team’s training facility, Golf at TPC Sugarloaf with our great friend Mark Noble, Watch West Ham training, Axel and I do the pre-match coin toss before, West Ham v Bournemouth game"
"All this plus spending time around West Ham at the team hotel having breakfast and dinner. Axel getting to see his buddy Kyle Pitts Sr. at Falcons practice plus meeting most of the coaches and players on the team. Thank you to all the coaches, players, and staff of both teams for being so great with my lil guy Axel! He always has a smile on his face but it was even bigger than usual."
He added that he was lucky to have great friends from both organizations. He thanked them for having him and allowing his son to hang out.

"I’m grateful to have these experiences that allow me to bring my kids so we can spend quality time together. Because of my injury, I’ve been fortunate enough to have ample amount of quality time with them than I normally would have. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and will miss it when I get back to playing. But man, what a weekend Axel and I had!" he added.
Is Billy Horschel playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?

Billy Horschel isn't playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, which tees off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The star golfer hasn't recovered from the surgery he underwent in June and has been out for the rest of the season.

Horschel has played 12 events this season and missed the cut in five of them. He had just two top-10 finishes, with a T4 at the Valspar Championship being his best result.

Here's a look at Billy Horschel's results this year:

  • The Sentry - 51
  • Sony Open in Hawaii - CUT
  • The American Express - T21
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T9
  • WM Phoenix Open - CUT
  • The Genesis Invitational - CUT
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - T25
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT
  • The Players Championship - T42
  • Valspar Championship - T4
  • Masters Tournament - CUT
  • RBC Heritage - T27
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

