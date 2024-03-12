What is Will Zalatoris’ Players Championship record? Exploring his past performances and more

The 2024 Players Championship is set to be held from March 14-17 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida. One of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour's 2024 season, the field will boast some of the strongest competitors in the world.
Among them will be Will Zalatoris, who is making a full-fledged comeback to the tour after his surgery last year. Will Zalatoris has played in three Players Championships. However, his record has not been all that great at this tournament.
Following is Will Zalatoris' record at the Players so far:
- 2021: Finish- 21
- 2022: Finish- T26
- 2023: Finish- 73
His most recent finish in 2023 was 73rd, and he barely made the cut for the tournament. This year, however, Zalatoris is one of the top favorites to win at the Players, with odds of +2500.
2024 Players Championship odds and bets explored
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Players Championship, with odds of +550. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who are headlining the tournament, are also other favorites to win.
Following is the complete list of odds for the 2024 Players (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Max Homa +3300
- Ludvig Åberg +3300
- Wyndham Clark +3300
- Sam Burns +3300
- Collin Morikawa +3500
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Jason Day +4500
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Cameron Young +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Si Woo Kim +6000
- Corey Conners +6000
- Russell Henley +6000
- Tony Finau +6000
- Brian Harman +6500
- Harris English +6500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +7000
- Tom Kim +7500
- Byeong Hun An +7500
- Adam Scott +8000
- Tom Hoge +8000
- J.T. Poston +9000
- Keith Mitchell +9000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Eric Cole +11000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000
- Jake Knapp +12000
- Justin Rose +12000
- Nicolai Højgaard +12000
- Erik van Rooyen +12000
- Billy Horschel +12000
- Adam Hadwin +12000
- Rickie Fowler +12000
- Alex Noren +12000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
- Chris Kirk +15000
- Denny McCarthy +15000
- Beau Hossler +15000
- Emiliano Grillo +15000
- Stephan Jaeger +15000
- Brendon Todd +15000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Sepp Straka +15000
The Players is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, and will boast a prize purse of $25 million with a limited field of only 60 golfers.