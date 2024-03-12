What is Will Zalatoris’ Players Championship record? Exploring his past performances and more

The 2024 Players Championship is set to be held from March 14-17 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida. One of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour's 2024 season, the field will boast some of the strongest competitors in the world.

Among them will be Will Zalatoris, who is making a full-fledged comeback to the tour after his surgery last year. Will Zalatoris has played in three Players Championships. However, his record has not been all that great at this tournament.

Following is Will Zalatoris' record at the Players so far:

2021: Finish- 21

2022: Finish- T26

2023: Finish- 73

His most recent finish in 2023 was 73rd, and he barely made the cut for the tournament. This year, however, Zalatoris is one of the top favorites to win at the Players, with odds of +2500.

2024 Players Championship odds and bets explored

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Players Championship, with odds of +550. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who are headlining the tournament, are also other favorites to win.

Following is the complete list of odds for the 2024 Players (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Max Homa +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Wyndham Clark +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Jason Day +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Brian Harman +6500

Harris English +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Byeong Hun An +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

J.T. Poston +9000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Eric Cole +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Jake Knapp +12000

Justin Rose +12000

Nicolai Højgaard +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Beau Hossler +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

The Players is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, and will boast a prize purse of $25 million with a limited field of only 60 golfers.