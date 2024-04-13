What does the winner of the 2024 Masters get? Prize money and more explored

The 2024 Masters enters a decisive phase as it enters Day 3 on Saturday, April 13. The 88th edition of the Masters is being held at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. The competition is set to rise as the world's top golfers look to solidify their positions. With LIV golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith also in the run, the anticipation is at its peak.

At the end of the second round, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa shared the lead. In addition to the esteemed Green Jacket, players would also earn handsome money from the tournament.

In 2023, the purse at the tournament was $18 million and the winner Jon Rahm earned $3.24 million after winning the competition. This prize money for this year hasn't been confirmed by the Augusta National Golf Course but is expected to be the same as last year. Only the PGA Tour pays $4.5 million to the winner as its total purse is $25 million.

The prize purse at Augusta has seen a significant increase in the last few years. In 2004, that is two decades back, the prize money for the winner was $1,117,000, almost one-third of the prize money today. It was $1,350,000 in 2010, $1,800,000 in 2016 and $2,070,000 in 2021. It saw a significant rise in 2022 when it went from $2,070,000 to $2,7000,000, a 30 per cent increase.

What does the winner of the 2024 Masters get?

The Masters champion enjoys exemptions to the PGA Tour and the other three men's Majors, The Open, US Open, and US PGA Championship, for five years. Along with the Green Jacket, the winner also receives a replica of the permanent Masters' Trophy and a gold medallion.

The winner is also given a lifetime exemption to compete in the Masters and play at Augusta National GC. They also become an honorary member of ANGC, which grants them access to play Augusta National whenever the course is open and to wear their Green Jacket on-site. The winner also gets to select the menu for next year's Masters prestigious Champions Dinner. It is a tradition held the Tuesday preceding the tournament.

The winner of the competition also earns 100 world ranking points and 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points. This secures their invitations to WGC events and qualification for the BMW Championship and Tour Championship. They also receive an invitation to the Tournament of Champions the following year.

While the champion golfer takes the top prize, the runner-up will get $1,944,000. The golfer finishing third will earn $1,224,000. The fourth-placed golfer will win $864,000 while the fifth-place finisher will take home $720,000.

While the golfers who missed the cut will return home without a paycheck, the player at 50th position will win $45,360.

Here is the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 88th Masters at Augusta National Golf Course:

1st: $3,240,000

2nd: $1,944,000

3rd: $1,224,000

4th: $864,000

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000

10th: $486,000

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000

21st: $216,000

22nd: $201,600

23rd: $187,200

24th: $172,800

25th: $158,400

26th: $144,000

27th: $138,600

28th: $133,200

29th: $127,800

30th: $122,400

31st: $117,000

32nd: $111,600

33rd: $106,200

34th: $101,700

35th: $97,200

36th: $92,700

37th: $88,200

38th: $84,600

39th: $81,000

40th: $77,400

41st: $73,800

42nd: $70,200

43rd: $66,600

44th: $63,000

45th: $59,400

46th: $55,800

47th: $52,200

48th: $49,320

49th: $46,800

50th: $45,360