When a 10-yo Charley Hull dismissed Tiger Woods after being compared to him: "I want to be myself"

Charley Hull was once a very promising young golfer who had not yet made something of herself, and at that time, she was asked if she wanted to be the next Tiger Woods. At some point, a lot of up-and-coming golfers have been compared to the legendary star.

Hull, despite being just 10 years old when she was asked this, had a firm answer that showcased strong confidence in herself. In 2013, an interviewer asked her about a tournament she was playing, asking specifically if she wanted to be the next Woods, who at the time was already a 14-time Major winner.

Hull, only 10 at the time, responded to TalkSport by saying:

“I want to be my own person... Yeah, whatever but I want to be myself."

The English golfer would go on to become a star on the LPGA Tour. She even became the youngest golfer to ever participate in the Solheim Cup and earned her first European title all before she turned 18.

She hasn't had the same level of success as Woods has had or that he had when he was her age, but she has been herself and made a name for herself in women's golf just like the adolescent version of herself wanted.

Charley Hull makes major bet to quit iconic habit

While her golf skills have done a good job of catapulting Charley Hull into stardom, it's her personality and one unique habit that has propelled her to fame. She went viral for smoking a cigarette while signing autographs, invoking the memory of John Daly.

Charley Hull has vowed to abandon cigarettes (Image via Imagn)

At the time, she was confused by all the attention over a cigarette, but she did admit that she was stressed and wanted to stop vaping and instead take up the more limited form of smoking cigarettes since they can only be used in certain situations.

Now, she's decided to give up that habit in its entirety. And she's willing to stake a significant chunk of money on it. Via Golf.com, she said:

“Right. Today, I’ve made the decision I’m going to stop smoking. I’m going to give them to Ryan now [Evans]. And I’m going to do a 10-grand bet with you — I get no money from it — if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I’ll give you 10 grand, and I’m shaking on that, deal. I promise you I won’t, and you can chuck those in the bin for me.”

She had Evans throw the cigarettes away, so she no longer has any and the bet has officially begun. The only win for Charley Hull in this bet is if she successfully kicks the habit, as she stands to only lose money, not gain it.

