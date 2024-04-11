When is the first round of the Masters 2024? Timings, schedule, and more

The Masters 2024 starts on Thursday, April 11, with top golfers playing their first major tournament on the PGA Tour. The tee times and pairings are set along with four featured groups in the first round.

The tournament, which was scheduled to start at 7:30 am ET, will not start before 9 am due to bad weather. The gates will open post 9 am leading to start of event. The live TV coverage will be at 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm on ESPN.

Masters 2024 full schedule

11 April, Thursday

The first round of Masters 2024 will begin on 11 April. The honarary starters will be done by Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. The gates were originally scheduled to open at 7:30 am (ET) in Georgia. The timings of tee-off according to different timezones are listed below.

Round 1: 11 April, Thursday

USA: 8:00 AM

UK: 1:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Russia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

Japan: 9:00 PM

China: 8:00 PM

12 April, Friday

The second round of Masters 2024 is on Friday. The tournament will start at 8:00 am (ET). The timings of starting tee-offs are listed according to different timezones.

Round 2: 12 April, Friday

USA: 8:00 AM

UK: 1:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Russia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

Japan: 9:00 PM

China: 8:00 PM

13 April, Saturday

The third and fourth rounds of the tournament will start between 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm as the players will tee-off in reverse order of their respective scores. Leading players will tee-off last and the players behind leading tee-offs will tee-off first.

14 April, Sunday

On the last day of tournament, the players will tee-off between 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and the event will end by 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Also, as usual, the third and fourth round of Masters will be played with two players per group. At the end of the tournament the green jacket will be presented to winner.

Groupings of the Masters 2024

There are some intriguing pairings at this year's Masters. Scottie Scheffler will play first two rounds of tournament with Rory Mcllroy and Xander Schauffele at 10:42 am.

Also, other groupings like Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris will tee-off at 10:18 am. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith at 10:54 am on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will also be in the spotlight as he strives to complete his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters 2024. Woods is grouped alongwith Max Homa and Jason Day for the first two rounds of the tournament.