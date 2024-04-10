“When it happens, I can't do anything that day”: Jordan Spieth’s recurring injury could dent his bid to win Masters again

Jordan Spieth is campaigning for another Masters win this weekend but will be facing a tough uphill battle. Not only is the field as stacked as ever, but a recurring injury has cropped up again, which will undoubtedly impact his playing ability.

He admitted his injury requires constant attention and said to the media including Sportskeeda,

"I had it reoccur in January after Hawaii and I had it Monday of the Players and then Monday of last week. When it happens, I can't do anything that day. So as long as it doesn't happen during - typically, as the week goes on, it gets better and better, using it more and more, and I'm recovering more and more than, say, my days off at home."

Spieth added that he gets treatment daily on the golf course. He went on to explain that his injury is an ECU tendon issue that he has not gotten fixed. When it flares up, it bothers him for pretty much a full day before slowly feeling better. Sometimes, it is worse, though. It prevented him from playing at all in the Byron Nelson last year and also caused him to lose more than a week in October.

Spieth continued:

"It's something that I don't think there's really anything I can do other than rest. And I'm not resting it anytime soon. So I'll probably take quite a bit of time when the season's over and see if it kind of sets it back in place and doesn't flare up as much."

Despite his injury, he maintains that he won't give a watered-down performance at the Masters. He might be battling pain, but he will fight through it to play to the best of his ability. Spieth added:

"I fell in love with it from kind of the mid-2000s, that crazy run of Tiger (Woods) and Phil (Mickelson) and whatnot, that got me into the game. And then since I've been here, it just seems to grow on me more and more. All of those factors. It's just a unique week, and I love it.

The golfer admitted that playing well at Augusta matters more than doing well at almost any other place he gets to play, so he's aiming to do just that and contend for another Masters title.

Jordan Spieth searching for a career Grand Slam but not this weekend

Jordan Spieth has won three of the four major tournaments, but he won't be able to complete the Grand Slam this weekend. Rory McIlroy might with a win, but the Masters isn't the tournament that Spieth needs.

Jordan Spieth has already won one Masters

He still needs to win the PGA Championship, which will be held later on this year. Spieth has come close, finishing solo second in 2015, but he's not been able to win it.

The golfer last captured a major title in 2017 with the Open Championship and has since then been chasing the Masters to complete the Grand Slam and cement himself as one of golf's all-time greats.