When did Jordan Spieth last win a major? Exploring his record at golf’s highest level

Jordan Spieth is an American pro golfer who plays on the PGA Tour and won his last major in 2017. He turned pro in 2012, at the age of just 19, when he was a sophomore in college.

Spieth has won a total of three major championships. In 2013, he played his first-ever PGA event, the Farmers Insurance Open. The youngster impressed fast, finishing in the top 10 at two events. He was soon granted special temporary membership with unlimited sponsorship exemptions.

On July 14, 2013, just two weeks before his 20th birthday, he bagged a win at the John Deere Classic, beating defending champion Zach Johnson. He became the fourth youngest PGA Tour winner in doing so. This also led him to being granted a full PGA member status and made him eligible for the FedEx Cup.

Jordan Spieth's third and last major win to date came at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. After tying for the lead in the first round, he almost lost his top position.

However, in the final round, he carded several birdies and eagles to take his third major victory. He became only the second golfer after Jack Nicklaus to win three majors before the age of 24.

Jordan Spieth in search for Grand Slam after winning three out of four majors

Jordan Spieth

In 2015, he won his first major at the Augusta Masters. He did so in grand fashion, becoming the youngest player to ever lead the Masters and carding an impressive 64 in his opening round. Jordan Spieth became the second youngest golfer ever to win the Masters and also set the record for the most ever birdies at the prestigious tournament.

However, that was just the beginning of a fantastic season for Spieth. He took his second major win in the same year, at the 2015 US Open. He carded a 68 to take the win over Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson.

He also became only the sixth golfer to win both the Masters and the US Open in one season, and the only one since Tiger Woods (2002). Jordan Spieth also became the youngest golfer to win the US Open since Bobby Jones in 1923.

However, Spieth is still in search of his fourth major title. If he were to win the PGA Championship, he would complete the prestigious Golf Grand Slam by winning all the four men's golf majors.

Poll : 0 votes