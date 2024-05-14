When was Jordan Spieth’s last Major win? Exploring prospective Grand Slam winner’s past record

Jordan Spieth's last Major win came at the 2017 Open Championship. The 30-year-old will be competing in the 2024 PGA Championship this week. The tournament is scheduled for May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

The World No. 24 will aim to win the 2024 PGA Championship to become one of the few players to have won all four golf Majors. Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods have won all four golf Majors.

Jordan Spieth turned professional in 2012. Since then, Spieth has played in 11 PGA Championships after his debut in 2013. He has had two top-5 finishes at the competition. His best finish came in 2015 when he ended as a runner-up.

Spieth's first Major win was at Augusta National Golf Club in 2015. He won the Masters by a margin of four strokes over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose. The same year, he emerged victorious at the US Open by one stroke over Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Throughout his career, the PGA Championship is the only Major in which Spieth has never led or co-led after any round. He would have to perform way better than his last appearance in 2014 at Valhalla where he failed to make the cut.

While talking to the PGA Tour about the Grand Slam opportunity, Jordan Spieth said:

"For me, it's like the PGA Championship feels decently similar to a number of tournaments we play. I don’t mean that in a bad way.It’s played on some of the biggest, best golf courses. But the identity is not the same as the other three.

"In my mind, you don’t need to find a different way to win, versus guys who don’t have some of the other ones. We play a few tournaments a year that could be PGA Championships if you change the branding and the grandstands."

Further, Jordan Spieth's last PGA Tour win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. It's been more than 48 months since Spieth won any tournament.

Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship and will look to defend the title.

Jordan Spieth's best performances

After turning professional in 2012, Jordan Spieth has had 13 PGA Tour wins. His first PGA Tour victory came in the 2013 John Deere Classic. He has had a total of 17 wins in his professional golf career.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's best performances after his debut in 2012:

2017 146th Open Championship: 1

2015 Masters Tournament: 1

2015 U.S. Open: 1

2021 149th Open Championship: 2

2015 PGA Championship: 2

2022 RBC Heritage: 1

2015 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: 1

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1

2017 Travelers Championship: 1

2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions: 1

2016 Dean & DeLuca Invitational: 1

2015 Valspar Championship: 1

2016 Masters Tournament: T2

2014 Masters Tournament: T2

2014 Hero World Challenge: 1

2017 The Northern Trust: 2

2017 Dell Technologies Championship: 2

2023 RBC Heritage: 2

2018 Masters Tournament: 3

2021 Valero Texas Open: 1

2013 John Deere Classic: 1

2021 Masters Tournament: T3

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: 2

2014 Emirates Australian Open: 1

2016 Emirates Australian Open: 1

2019 PGA Championship: T3

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: 2

2015 Valero Texas Open: 2

2015 John Deere Classic: 1

2013 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: T2

2014 Hyundai Tournament of Champions: 2

2015 Shell Houston Open: T2

2015 144th Open Championship: T4

2013 Wyndham Championship: 2

2023 Masters Tournament: T4

2024 The Sentry: 3

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational: T2

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2

2014 The Players Championship: T4

2015 The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: T3

2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: T2

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii: 3

2016 WGC - Bridgestone Invitational: T3

2013 Deutsche Bank Championship: T4

2018 Houston Open: T3

2017 Hero World Challenge: T3

2016 SMBC Singapore Open: 2

2015 Emirates Australian Open: T2

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions: T3

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4