When was Justin Thomas’ last win on the PGA Tour? RBC Heritage champion’s past results explored

Justin Thomas triumphed at the 2025 RBC Heritage by defeating Andrew Novak in a playoff. Before that, his last victory came at the 2022 PGA Championship. In that tournament, he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the title.

In the first round, Thomas shot 67 with five birdies in total. In the second round, he fired 67 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he scored 74 and 67 with two and five birdies, respectively.

Thomas' other PGA Tour wins include the 2021 Players Championship, the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 2019 CJ Cup, and the 2019 BMW Championship. He also won the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with 15 under, the 2018 Honda Classic with 8 under, the 2017 CJ Cup with 9 under, the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship with 17 under, the 2017 PGA Championship with 8 under, and others.

Recently, Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage with a score of 17 under. He fired 61 in the first round with eleven birdies and 69 in the second round with four birdies. He fired 69 in the third and 68 in the fourth round with four and three birdies, respectively.

Justin Thomas shared his winning experience at the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas talked about his playing and winning experience at the RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links. He explained how he felt about winning a tournament after 2022. His words read, via ASAP Sports:

“This is a golf course and a place that I love. I've been fortunate to play a junior tournament here, the Junior Heritage. I feel like it's a golf course that fits my game or it's a place that I really enjoy to play because I think it's a place that rewards good golf, but it can really, really penalize you and you can make bogeys so fast if you get out of position.”

Thomas continued, “I was really proud today of just staying patient and kind of plotting our way along, and yeah, I feel like winning on a golf course like this is a pretty cool thing to add to your resume. Not that I wouldn't have taken one wherever I could get it, and still will, but it's a great feeling…I think joy.”

Before playing at Harbour Town Golf Links, Thomas played at the Masters Tournament to finish at T36 with 2 over 290.

