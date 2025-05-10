When did Keith Mitchell win last on the PGA Tour? Truist Championship leader's past record explored

Keith Mitchell is looking for a triumph at the Truist Championship this week as the golfer is leading after two rounds at the signature event. His last triumph came at the 2019 Honda Classic, where Mitchell scored 9 under (271) by defeating Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka by one stroke.

Ad

At the Honda Classic, Mitchell fired 68 in the first round with three birdies and 66 in the second round with five birdies. Mitchell scored 70 in the third round with two birdies and 67 in the fourth round with six birdies.

Currently, Mitchell is playing at the Truist Championship, and his score is 12 under, which is one shot ahead of Shane Lowry. Mitchell shot 61 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine. He fired 67 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Ad

Trending

Before this, Mitchell had one top 10 finish in 2025 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a T2 after scoring 13 under in total.

Keith Mitchell and others' tee times for the Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club

Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry will start at 2:20 pm on the first tee. Before them, Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas will tee off at 2:10 on the same tee. The first group to start is Michael Kim and Justin Rose at 8:10 am, followed by Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover teeing off at 8:20 am. Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m.- Michael Kim and Justin Rose

8:20 a.m.- Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover

8:30 a.m.- Chris Kirk and Will Zalatoris

8:40 a.m.- Matthieu Pavon and Tom Hoge

8:50 a.m.- Sahith Theegala and Max Greyserman

9:00 a.m.- Ryan Gerard and Adam Hadwin

9:10 a.m.- Brian Harman and Austin Eckroat

9:20 a.m.- Brian Campbell and Patrick Rodgers

9:35 a.m.- Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland

Ad

9:45 a.m.- Byeong Hun An and Cam Davis

9:55 a.m.- Corey Conners and Adam Scott

10:05 a.m.- Jacob Bridgeman and Joe Highsmith

10:15 a.m.- Nick Dunlap and Garrick Higgo

10:25 a.m.- Matt Fitzpatrick and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:35 a.m.:- Michael Thorbjornsen and Jordan Spieth

10:45 a.m.- J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak

11:00 a.m.- Davis Thompson and Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m.- Daniel Berger and Robert MacIntyre

Ad

11:20 a.m.- Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m.- Min Woo Lee and Maverick McNealy

11:40 a.m.- Cameron Young and Eric Cole

11:50 a.m.- Rasmus Hojgaard and Ben Griffin

12:00 p.m.- Xander Schauffele and Taylor Pendrith

12:15 p.m.- Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood

12:25 p.m.- Nick Taylor and Erik van Rooyen

12:35 p.m.- Sam Burns and J.T. Poston

12:45 p.m.- Sungjae Im and Alex Noren

Ad

12:55 p.m.- Sam Stevens and Denny McCarthy

1:05 p.m.- Tony Finau and Harris English

1:15 p.m.- Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland

1:30 p.m.- Thomas Detry and Stephan Jaeger

1:40 p.m.- Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa

1:50 p.m.- Akshay Bhatia and Si Woo Kim

2:00 p.m.- Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa

2:10 p.m.- Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m.- Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More