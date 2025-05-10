When did Keith Mitchell win last on the PGA Tour? Truist Championship leader's past record explored

Keith Mitchell is looking for a triumph at the Truist Championship this week as the golfer is leading after two rounds at the signature event. His last triumph came at the 2019 Honda Classic, where Mitchell scored 9 under (271) by defeating Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka by one stroke.
At the Honda Classic, Mitchell fired 68 in the first round with three birdies and 66 in the second round with five birdies. Mitchell scored 70 in the third round with two birdies and 67 in the fourth round with six birdies.
Currently, Mitchell is playing at the Truist Championship, and his score is 12 under, which is one shot ahead of Shane Lowry. Mitchell shot 61 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine. He fired 67 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.
Before this, Mitchell had one top 10 finish in 2025 at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a T2 after scoring 13 under in total.
Keith Mitchell and others' tee times for the Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club
Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry will start at 2:20 pm on the first tee. Before them, Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas will tee off at 2:10 on the same tee. The first group to start is Michael Kim and Justin Rose at 8:10 am, followed by Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover teeing off at 8:20 am. Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the Truist Championship ( all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m.- Michael Kim and Justin Rose
8:20 a.m.- Wyndham Clark and Lucas Glover
8:30 a.m.- Chris Kirk and Will Zalatoris
8:40 a.m.- Matthieu Pavon and Tom Hoge
8:50 a.m.- Sahith Theegala and Max Greyserman
9:00 a.m.- Ryan Gerard and Adam Hadwin
9:10 a.m.- Brian Harman and Austin Eckroat
9:20 a.m.- Brian Campbell and Patrick Rodgers
9:35 a.m.- Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland
9:45 a.m.- Byeong Hun An and Cam Davis
9:55 a.m.- Corey Conners and Adam Scott
10:05 a.m.- Jacob Bridgeman and Joe Highsmith
10:15 a.m.- Nick Dunlap and Garrick Higgo
10:25 a.m.- Matt Fitzpatrick and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:35 a.m.:- Michael Thorbjornsen and Jordan Spieth
10:45 a.m.- J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak
11:00 a.m.- Davis Thompson and Aaron Rai
11:10 a.m.- Daniel Berger and Robert MacIntyre
11:20 a.m.- Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama
11:30 a.m.- Min Woo Lee and Maverick McNealy
11:40 a.m.- Cameron Young and Eric Cole
11:50 a.m.- Rasmus Hojgaard and Ben Griffin
12:00 p.m.- Xander Schauffele and Taylor Pendrith
12:15 p.m.- Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood
12:25 p.m.- Nick Taylor and Erik van Rooyen
12:35 p.m.- Sam Burns and J.T. Poston
12:45 p.m.- Sungjae Im and Alex Noren
12:55 p.m.- Sam Stevens and Denny McCarthy
1:05 p.m.- Tony Finau and Harris English
1:15 p.m.- Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland
1:30 p.m.- Thomas Detry and Stephan Jaeger
1:40 p.m.- Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa
1:50 p.m.- Akshay Bhatia and Si Woo Kim
2:00 p.m.- Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa
2:10 p.m.- Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas
2:20 p.m.- Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry