When was the last time Tiger Woods won on the Ryder Cup? Record explored

Tiger Woods last won the Ryder Cup in 1999. In fact, it was his only win in the biennial tournament. The American golfer competed in the event eight times in his career, having made his debut in 1997.

He was part of the winning team in 1999 and participated in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, and his last appearance was in 2018. Ahead of this year's Ryder Cup, an old statement of Tiger Woods surfaced online in which he made a controversial comment about the biennial tournament.

At the 1999 PGA Championship, he was asked about the tournament, and Woods responded (via The Mirror US):

"I remember players in the past skipping the Ryder Cup because it was an exhibition . . . That’s exactly what it is."

Tiger Woods has an impressive record in his golfing career, but he struggled in the Ryder Cup. He had played 37 matches in his eight appearances and won only 13 of them.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Tiger Woods is not playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has not played in any official PGA Tour event this season and will miss the team event as well.

Woods has limited his golf outings in the last few years, but he was expected to compete in the majors in 2025. However, he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a practice round earlier this year, and following his surgery, he missed the tournaments.

Back in April, he humorously pranked his fans by sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the caption, he said that he would be playing at the Masters.

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course," Woods wrote.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course.

However, he then shared another post saying it was an "April Fool."

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)" he wrote.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)

Woods last competed at the Open Championship 2024 but missed the cut after playing rounds of 79 and 77. He is likely to play at the 2025 PNC Championship. The 15-time Major winner has not missed the tournament in the last few years and is expected to join his son Charlie again later this year.

The Ryder team consists of 12 players: six automatic qualifiers and six captains’ picks. This year, for the US team, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, JJ Spaun, and Harris English automatically qualified, while captain Keegan Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin.

