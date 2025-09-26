  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • When was the last time Tiger Woods won on the Ryder Cup? Record explored

When was the last time Tiger Woods won on the Ryder Cup? Record explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:16 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods last won the Ryder Cup in 1999. In fact, it was his only win in the biennial tournament. The American golfer competed in the event eight times in his career, having made his debut in 1997.

Ad

He was part of the winning team in 1999 and participated in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, and his last appearance was in 2018. Ahead of this year's Ryder Cup, an old statement of Tiger Woods surfaced online in which he made a controversial comment about the biennial tournament.

At the 1999 PGA Championship, he was asked about the tournament, and Woods responded (via The Mirror US):

"I remember players in the past skipping the Ryder Cup because it was an exhibition . . . That’s exactly what it is."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tiger Woods has an impressive record in his golfing career, but he struggled in the Ryder Cup. He had played 37 matches in his eight appearances and won only 13 of them.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Tiger Woods is not playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has not played in any official PGA Tour event this season and will miss the team event as well.

Ad

Woods has limited his golf outings in the last few years, but he was expected to compete in the majors in 2025. However, he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a practice round earlier this year, and following his surgery, he missed the tournaments.

Back in April, he humorously pranked his fans by sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the caption, he said that he would be playing at the Masters.

Ad
"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course," Woods wrote.
Ad

However, he then shared another post saying it was an "April Fool."

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)" he wrote.
Ad

Woods last competed at the Open Championship 2024 but missed the cut after playing rounds of 79 and 77. He is likely to play at the 2025 PNC Championship. The 15-time Major winner has not missed the tournament in the last few years and is expected to join his son Charlie again later this year.

The Ryder team consists of 12 players: six automatic qualifiers and six captains’ picks. This year, for the US team, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, JJ Spaun, and Harris English automatically qualified, while captain Keegan Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications