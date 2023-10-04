When are the latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low NRG golf shoes dropping?

Golfing shoes have always been one of the best accessories a golfer could ask for. This time again, another unique product will go on sale from October 13. This is an exclusive latest addition to the Air Jordan family.

Well, Travis Scott and Air Jordan 1 Low NRG have joined forces to take the golf game to another level. Fans who are desperately waiting to get their hands on these shoes can grab one from the TrendyGolf website for £154.95.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low NRG Golf Shoes (Image via TrendyGolf)

Whether you are an avid golfer or Tiger Woods fan, you must consider checking out these cool sneakers right away. The limited-edition footwear comes with mesmerizing colors and an unmissable Travis Scott touch. They are also made of premium quality.

The shoes, which come in "Neutral Olive/Black/Sail/Light Lemon Twist," have uppers made of fine nubuck, leather and mesh. The nubuck upper is complemented with matching nylon tongues and linings and white overlays throughout.

Along with the incredible design, fans can also expect unique packaging with each shoe they buy.

Key details on Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low NRG

In addition to the above-mentioned details, golf buffs should consider learning about the specifications that these premium sneakers will offer. Some of the features include:

Unique designs for a more fashionable look

The new shoes with an unmissable Travis Scott touch, are stylish and bring uniqueness with them. Besides this, the reverse Nike Swoosh Tick is one of the golf shoe's prominent elements, adding a fresh twist to the original Air Jordan 1 style.

The branding is similarly remarkable, with Jumpman Golf tongue tags and "Cactus Jack" patterns that honor Travis Scott's hallmark style. Their unusual appearance is completed with co-branded heels and printed insoles.

In addition to the distinctive styles, these pairs will provide maximum comfort and great grip for better performance when golfing on the greens.

Attractive colors

As mentioned previously, these shoes come with a “Neutral Olive/Black/Sail/Light Lemon Twist” colorway. Moreover, donning these pairs will make you stand out both on and off the course thanks to the colorful but adaptable blend of earthy olive tones and lemon twist pops.

Limited-edition

So are you looking to grab them? But wait, as they are exclusive pieces, they are going to have limited access. So before they get sold out, make them yours through TrendyGolf when they become available on October 13.