When does Michael Block resume play at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023? Golfer's Day 2 tee time explored

Michael Block had a reality check at the first round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, as he placed at the bottom of the leaderboard after carding an 11-over 81 on Thursday. He was 19 strokes behind the first-round leader, Harry Hall.

During the nightmare of a round, the 46-year-old professional dug in seven bogeys, three double bogeys, and just two birdies. Hall, who is a PGA Tour rookie, shot an 8-under 62 on Day 1 at Colonial to take a three-stroke lead over Harris English.

Block will look to at least make it to the weekend of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, as he is grouped with Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody for the second round. He will tee off from the 10th hole at 9:48 am EST. Lee is at T-7 after posting 3-under, while Coody is at joint 68 with a score of 1-over on Thursday.

Tee time details for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 2

Tom Hoge was placed second after round 1 of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Here are the tee time details for the Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 2:

1st tee

8:20 am: Dylan Frittelli, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo

8:31 am: Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Rai

8:42 am: Henrik Norlander, Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak

8:53 am: Luke List, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Putnam

9:04 am: Matt Wallace, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

9:15 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

9:26 am: Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Lee Hodges

9:37 am: Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini

9:48 am: Byeong Hun An, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett

9:59 am: Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Akshay Bhatia

1 pm: Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Stephan Jaeger

1:11 pm: Ryan Palmer, Harry Higgs, Austin Smotherman

1:22 pm: Zac Blair, Tyson Alexander, Ryan Fox

1:33 pm: Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel

1:44 pm: Davis Riley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 pm: Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

2:06 pm: Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

2:17 pm: Danny Willett, Patrick Rodgers, Maverick McNealy

2:28 pm: Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, S.H. Kim

2:39 pm: Vincent Norrman, Kyle Westmoreland, Cole Hammer

10th tee

8:20 am: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Greyson Sigg

8:31 am: Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Ben Griffin

8:42 am: Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Justin Suh

8:53 am: Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Joel Dahmen

9:04 am: Kurt Kitayama, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis

9:15 am: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

9:26 am: Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

9:37 am: Kevin Tway, Peter Malnati, David Lingmerth

9:48 am: Michael Block, Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody

9:59 am: Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

1 pm: David Lipsky, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

1:11 pm: Michael Kim, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

1:22 pm: Alex Noren, Kramer Hickok, Alex Smalley

1:33 pm: Russell Henley, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen

1:44 pm: J.J. Spaun, Brendon Todd, Brian Harman

1:55 pm: Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ

2:06 pm: Sepp Straka, Lucas Herbert, Richy Werenski

2:17 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Will Gordon, Erik Compton

2:28 pm: Nate Lashley, Thomas Detry, Ben Taylor

2:39 pm: Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

