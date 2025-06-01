Nick Taylor secured his fifth PGA TOUR title at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii, marking his third consecutive season with a victory on tour. His previous win came at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, followed by a playoff triumph at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

Ad

Nick Taylor had an unpredictable Round 4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Walking off the seventh green at 1-over for the day and five shots behind the leader, a win felt far from possible. After missing consecutive 4-foot birdie putts on holes 15 and 16, his chances of securing a win were negligible.

Nick Taylor holed out for eagle from off the green at the 18th, finishing at 16-under-par to tie Nico Echavarria. Simultaneously, contenders J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger fell out of playoff position after late bogeys.

Ad

Trending

In the playoff, both Taylor and Echavarria made birdies on the first extra hole. On the second playoff hole, Taylor placed his pitch close to the flagstick and converted the birdie putt. Echavarria three-putted from 39 feet, giving Taylor the win.

According to Data Golf, Taylor’s probability of winning stood at just 0.4% when he reached the 18th tee in regulation. But with a few mistakes by others, the Canadian turned it around, eventually taking home the win. This performance highlighted Taylor’s ability to capitalize under pressure and reinforced his reputation for success in playoff scenarios.

Ad

Nick Taylor is currently teeing off at the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’s place. And well, it is safe to say that he is faring pretty well. After three successful rounds, he is currently in the third position, just three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who is in the lead. However, he will have to go above and beyond because his Saturday round was a 2-over 74, and the finals will require him to get some momentum. He carded rounds of 69 and 68 on Thursday and Friday at the Murifield Village.

Ad

How did Nick Taylor’s 2025 season go so far?

Nick Taylor appeared in 14 events this season so far, apart from the Memorial Tournament. He made eleven cuts out of them. Here is his entire season so far.

The Sentry : T48, $57,000.00

: T48, $57,000.00 Sony Open in Hawaii : P1, $1,566,000.00

: P1, $1,566,000.00 The American Express : T12, $169,400.00

: T12, $169,400.00 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T33, $99,000.00

: T33, $99,000.00 WM Phoenix Open : T25, $69,197.14

: T25, $69,197.14 The Genesis Invitational : T9, $556,666.67

: T9, $556,666.67 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : T31, $126,000.00

: T31, $126,000.00 THE PLAYERS Championship : CUT, $0.00

: CUT, $0.00 Texas Children's Houston Open : CUT, $0.00

: CUT, $0.00 Masters Tournament : T40, $88,200.00

: T40, $88,200.00 RBC Heritage : T49, $48,000.00

: T49, $48,000.00 Zurich Classic of New Orleans : T12, $69,092.00

: T12, $69,092.00 Truist Championship : T17, $270,500.00

: T17, $270,500.00 PGA Championship: CUT, $0.00

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More