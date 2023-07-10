When is the Open Championship 2023? Exploring the upcoming major’s schedule

The Open Championship is set to take place from July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, Merseyside, England. The 151st Open is the fourth and final major championship of 2023, with a purse size of $14 million.

Royal Liverpool will host the Open Championship for the 13th time in history. 2014 was the last time it hosted the Open, where Rory McIlroy emerged victorious.

Golf Channel and NBC will telecast the Open Championship 2023 in the USA, while Sky Sports has rights for the UK region. Since the TV schedule is yet to be confirmed, here's the tentative TV schedule for the 151st Open:

Thursday, July 20

Round 1: 1 am - 4 pm (Peacock/Golf Channel)

Friday, July 21

Round 2: 1 am - 4 pm on the Peacock/Golf Channel

Saturday, July 22

Round 3: 7 am -3 pm (NBC)

Sunday, July 23

Round 4: 6 am - 2 pm (NBC)

Sky Sports will provide exclusive live coverage for UK viewers and BBC will show the highlights on BBC Two.

Who is playing in the Open Championship 2023?

Here's the field for the 2023 Open Championship:

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Jose Luis Ballester

Kyle Barker

Haydn Barron

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Bjork

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Canizares

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Christensen (a)

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Harrison Crowe (a)

John Daly

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Ernie Els

Harris English

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a)

Tony Finau

Zack Fischer

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Seungsu Han

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Kensei Hirata

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Hiroshi Iwata

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Kyungnam Kang

Taichi Kho

Bio Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

Thriston Lawrence

KH Lee

Min Woo Lee

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Alex Maguire

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Connor McKinney

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Thorbjorn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Marco Penge

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

JT Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Graeme Robertson

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Martin Rohwer

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Travis Smyth

Matthew Southgate

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Henrik Stenson

Michael Stewart

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Matt Wallace

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Gary Woodland

Kazuki Yasumori

Cameron Young

