When is the Open Championship 2023? Exploring the upcoming major’s schedule

The Open Championship is set to take place from July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, Merseyside, England. The 151st Open is the fourth and final major championship of 2023, with a purse size of $14 million.
Royal Liverpool will host the Open Championship for the 13th time in history. 2014 was the last time it hosted the Open, where Rory McIlroy emerged victorious.
Golf Channel and NBC will telecast the Open Championship 2023 in the USA, while Sky Sports has rights for the UK region. Since the TV schedule is yet to be confirmed, here's the tentative TV schedule for the 151st Open:
Thursday, July 20
Round 1: 1 am - 4 pm (Peacock/Golf Channel)
Friday, July 21
Round 2: 1 am - 4 pm on the Peacock/Golf Channel
Saturday, July 22
Round 3: 7 am -3 pm (NBC)
Sunday, July 23
Round 4: 6 am - 2 pm (NBC)
Sky Sports will provide exclusive live coverage for UK viewers and BBC will show the highlights on BBC Two.
Who is playing in the Open Championship 2023?
Here's the field for the 2023 Open Championship:
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Kyle Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Bjork
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Canizares
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tiger Christensen (a)
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Darren Clarke
- Corey Conners
- Harrison Crowe (a)
- John Daly
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Ernie Els
- Harris English
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a)
- Tony Finau
- Zack Fischer
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Seungsu Han
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Kensei Hirata
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Kyungnam Kang
- Taichi Kho
- Bio Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Thriston Lawrence
- KH Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Alex Maguire
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Connor McKinney
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Marco Penge
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- JT Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Graeme Robertson
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Martin Rohwer
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Matthew Southgate
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Henrik Stenson
- Michael Stewart
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Matt Wallace
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Gary Woodland
- Kazuki Yasumori
- Cameron Young