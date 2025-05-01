When Paige Spiranac revealed the toll of being Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive: "Felt a lot of pressure to live up to that"

Paige Spiranac disclosed the pressure of being Maxim’s sexiest woman. Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2016, and since then, the diva has been investing her time as a full-time influencer. She's popular for her bold looks and physique, but that requires a lot of maintenance.

Ad

Spiranac shared the same on her YouTube channel, which has 444k subscribers. In the video, Spiranac appeared in a black top and talked about staying consistent with her perfect looks on social media. She said:

“I’ve just felt this immense pressure to look perfect all the time. And that is humanly impossible. Even the most beautiful women in the world don’t always look a certain way. I think this pressure has increased more since being named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive. That is quite a title. And I’ve felt a lot of pressure to live up to that.” ( Time stamp: 4:18)

Ad

Trending

“I think I’ve even been more critical of myself—always trying to put out the best possible picture, always trying to present my best. That takes a toll on you. I’m not saying this because I want people to feel bad for me. You shouldn’t. And this isn’t about defending myself or saying, “Trolls are making me feel bad…The pressure of presenting yourself a certain way can take a toll on you—especially for men.”

Ad

Ad

Spiranac ended by sharing a fact that body appearance isn't as often-discussed a topic for men.

Did Paige Spiranac play on the LPGA Tour?

Paige Spiranac- Source: Getty images

Infact, Paige Spiranac has never played in the LPGA Tour. The former professional golfer could not ever make it past the LPGA qualifying. Before that, she played on the Cactus Tour and debuted for the same in May 2016.

Ad

In June, she landed in 17th out of 52 golfers at the Aliante Golf Club. The next month, July, she landed in seventh place at Walnut Creek. In the same month, she had another achievement by making it through the cutline at the Scottish Open in the LET Tour.

Spiranac also took part in the 2016 CoBank Colorado Women's Open and finished in ninth place. She ended the season with $8,010 in winnings.

After failing to get the Tour card in 2016, Spiranac took a different career path in modelling and social media influence. In 2017, she signed with Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), and in the same year, she got the tag for the brand ambassador of 18Birdies. She modelled for Sports Illustrated. Her career kept booming, and in 2021, she became the brand ambassador of PointsBet. Finally, in 2022, Spiranac was named 'Sexiest Woman Alive.'

Spiranac currently only plays at the Creator Classic, which is a golf match for social media influencers played over nine holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More